Food and drink events this week (Jan. 10-16, 2017) 

January 12

Consider the Oyster

6 p.m. Thursday

Press Street Station, 5 Press St., (504) 249-5622

www.pressstreetstation.com

Inspired by M.K.F. Fisher's book Consider the Oyster, a four-course meal is prepared by chef Frank Brigtsen, Becky Wasden of Two Girls One Shuck and students in the NOCCA Culinary Arts program. Courses include oysters and bacon en brochette with baby spinach Caesar salad and roasted peppers, baked oysters Bienville and oysters Leruth with shrimp and crabmeat, paupiette of flounder with oyster dressing and oyster chowder sauce; and sweet potato bread pudding with pecan-praline sauce. Wine pairings are included. Proceeds benefit the NOCCA Culinary Arts program. Tickets $125 including tax and tip.

January 12

Louisiana Eats! and French Market Coffee dinner with Slade Rushing

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 267-7490

www.natfab.org

Poppy Tooker of Louisiana Eats! co-hosts a demonstration dinner by chef Slade Rushing of Brennan's New Orleans. The meal features egg yolk carpaccio with crispy sweet potato and andouille vinaigrette, coffee-crusted pork loin with bacon-glazed turnips and broccoli rabe and bananas Foster. Wine pairings are included. Tickets $85 including tax and tip.

January 14

Brunch with chef Michael Costantini

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine, 300 N. Broad St., (504) 988-9108

www.facebook.com/tusomkitchen

Chef Mike Costantini of Satsuma Cafe leads a class featuring brunch dishes. Attendees will learn how to make shakshuka, a North African/Middle Eastern dish of poached eggs, tomatoes, pepper sauce and labneh; farro, kale, onion and oyster mushroom hash with salsa verde; pattatas bravas with spicy tomato sauce; and French brioche toast with satsuma curd. Mimosa included. Tickets $40.