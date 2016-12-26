Food events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 27, 2016-Jan.2, 2017) 

DECEMBER 31

New Year's Eve brunch

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Degas House, 2306 Esplanade Ave., (504) 821-5009

www.degashouse.com

The brunch menu includes crawfish etouffee omelets, bananas Foster French toast, French Creole waffles with fruit, seafood gumbo and more. One glass of Champagne or a mimosa is included. Proceeds support the Degas House Foundation. Suggested donation is $35. Gratuity is not included.

DECEMBER 31

New Year's Eve dinner

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday

Toups South, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147

www.toupssouth.com

A four-course tasting menu includes Georgia caviar with a buckwheat and farm egg crepe; Corsican-style braised lamb leg with chickpea puree, heirloom carrots and olive salad; Gulf flounder paupiettes with black garlic, stewed leeks, baby beets and verjus fumet; and strawberry and Champagne terrine with dark chocolate ganache and candied pistachio. The meal costs $85 or $125 with wine and cocktail pairings.

DECEMBER 31

New Year's Eve dinner

5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday

Angeline, 1032 Chartres St., (504) 308-3106

www.angelinenola.com

The prixe fixe New Year's Eve menu features choices of appetizer (such as crawfish veloute with black truffle or smoked sweetbreads with red-eye gravy), entree (braised short rib with peanut romesco, roasted Texas quail with foie gras or cioppino including clams, mussels, oysters, shrimp, fish, fennel and saffron) and dessert (roasted apple fritters or dark chocolate cremeux). The meal costs $70 or $105 with wine pairings.