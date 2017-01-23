Four Seasons Restaurant pops up at Brennan’s 

Brennan's New Orleans (417 Royal St., 504-525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com) will host a series of pop-up dinners with The Four Seasons' proprietor Julian Niccolini and chef Pecko Zantilaveevan.

The dinner series runs Feb. 8-11 and will feature a preview of what's in store for the storied Manhattan restaurant's reopening at its new address at 280 Park Ave. The restaurant closed last summer after a nearly 60-year run at the nearby Seagram Building, whose landlords did not renew the restaurant's lease.

Guests can expect some of the restaurant's signature dishes, including Nantucket bay scallops with white truffle, crispy shrimp, cremonata and mustard fruit, and bison tournedos with pommes Anna, roasted mushrooms, shallot confit and black truffle sauce. Additional menu items from Brennan's chef Slade Rushing will be available at the dinner.

Guests will receive a commemorative doubloon that gets them a lifetime supply of Champagne, limited to one glass per day during visits to either Brennan's or The Four Seasons.