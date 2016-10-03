Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016

Fried Chicken Fest to move, expand in 2017 

Following an enormous turnout, organizers of the Fried Chicken Festival (www.friedchickenfestival.com) announced the event would expand to two days and move to a bigger location next year.

  More than 40,000 people packed Lafayette Square on Sept. 25 for the inaugural festival, organizers said. Though the turnout was great, the lines were anything but. Wait times for some of the 26 vendors stretched to more than two hours, and many booths sold out before the days' end.

  "We are so humbled and honored by the overwhelming success of the first Fried Chicken Festival, because not only were we able to bring 40,000 people together, we gave $10,000 to local organizations, honored a New Orleans icon (Leah Chase), and allowed local restaurants to showcase their best dishes on such a large scale," said Cleveland Spears III, the festival's organizer and President and CEO of the Spears Group.

