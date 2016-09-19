Fundraisers and galas in New Orleans in Fall 2016 

Sept. 22

86 Hunger! Chefs Sue Zemanick, Kristen Essig, Amy Sins, Maggie Scales and Susan Goss prepare a five-course dinner to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. Wine pairings are included. Coquette, 2800 Magazine St.; www.no-hunger.org/events

Sept. 23

Belles & Beaus Ball The American Cancer Society's patriotic themed benefit features music by Crescent Kings & Jailhouse Rockers and Karma, dinner, dancing and an auction. Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.cancer.org

Love in the Garden There is music by Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Mojeaux and DJ Nikki Pennie, dinner, dancing, a cocktail contest and more to benefit the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans City Park, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org

Sept. 24

Hamp Fest Jeffrey Osborne, Glen David Andrews and the St. Augustine Marching 100 perform at the benefit named after the school's longtime bandleader, Edwin Harrell Hampton. St. Augustine high School, 2600 A.P. Tureaud Ave.; www.staugnola.org/event/hamp-fest

NO/AIDS Walk The fundraiser for NO/AIDS Task Force features a walk around Audubon Park, live music and airbrush tattoos. Snowballs, beer and concessions are available for purchase. Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St.; www.noaidswalk.com

Notre Dame Seminary Gala The seminary benefit features a buffet dinner, cocktails, music and live and silent auctions. Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3119; www.nds.edu

Unleashed! The St. Tammany Humane Society's gala music by Four Unplugged, food from area restaurants, cocktails and silent and live auctions. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville; www.sthumane.org

Sept. 29

Women Performing for Women Big Freedia and Tank & the Bangas perform at the benefit for Hagar's House, a sanctuary for women, children and those who identify as transgender. There also is food from local restaurants, a silent auction and cash bar. Cafe Istanbul, New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.hagarshousenola.org

Sept. 30

Scales and Ales The party features Abita Brewing Company beer, food from area restaurants, music by the Chee-Weez and DJ Brice Nice and more. Proceeds benefit Audubon Aquarium education and conservation programs. Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org

Oct. 1

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer The Lagniappe Brass Band and the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi entertain following the 5K walk. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Champions Square, Lasalle Street; www.makingstrides.acsevents.org

Oracle Gala The costume ball features music by the Paulin Brothers Brass Band, food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. Proceeds support the LGBT Archives Project of Louisiana, and the event honors Mike Moreau for his donation of Krewe of Amon-Ra items to the Louisiana State Museum. Louisiana State Museum, The Presbytere, 751 Chartres St.; www.lgbtarchivesla.org

Oct. 6

Reds, Whites & the Blues There are more than 150 wines and spirits, food from local restaurants and music by Hector Gallardo Trio at the benefit for Gambit's Foundation for Entertainment, Development and Education. The Arbor Room at Popp Fountain, New Orleans City Park; www.bestof- neworleans.com

Oct. 7

Greenway Soiree The Friends of Lafitte Greenway's fundraiser includes food from Mid-City restaurants, drinks and dancing. Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, 722 N. Broad St.; www.lafittegreenway.org

Wings & Wine There's a slideshow of local birds, wine tastings, contests and more to benefit the Northlake Nature Center. Northlake Nature Center, 2033 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 626-1238; www.northlakenature.org

Oct. 8

Nellie Murray Feast A 19th-century Creole feast is served to raise funds for the documentary Leah Chase: Queen of Creole Cuisine, supported by the Dillard University Ray Charles Program. OperaCreole performs at the party. Call (504) 816-4091 for information. The event is at a private residence. www.dillard.edu

Walk for Education The walk raises funds for the United Negro College Fund. Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St.; www.uncf.org/neworleanswalk

Oct. 9

Appetite for the Arts The Upturn Arts benefit includes cocktails at Casa Borrega, dinner at Primitivo and performances by David Shaw and kids in Upturn Arts programs. The organization supports arts programming for New Orleans kids. Primitivo, 1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; www.upturnarts.org

Feast with Leah Parkway Partners' annual fundraiser is a brunch honoring chef Leah Chase and Dr. Bob Thomas, who will receive the organization's Green Spirit Award. Dooky Chase's Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Ave.; www.parkwaypartners- nola.org

Oct. 13

Kenner Wine and Food Event There's more than 100 wines and food from area restaurants at the benefit for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Chateau Golf & Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner; www.louisianahospitalityfoundation.org

Oct. 14

Magic in the Moonlight Chef Alex Harrell of Angeline prepares a three-course dinner served outdoors at the fundraiser for the New Orleans Botanical Garden. There's music by the New Orleans Moonshiners and an auction. New Orleans Botanical Garden, Victory Avenue, New Orleans City Park; www.magicinthemoonlight.com

Oct. 15

Carnivale There are unlimited rides, cotton candy, face painting and more at the benefit for the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse for Greater New Orleans. The patron party is at a private residence Oct. 14. Call (504) 821-2232 for information. New Orleans City Park Carousel Gardens; www.cadagno.org

O What a Night! The Ogden Museum gala features silent and live auctions, music, food by chefs Justin Devillier and Mitch Arens and more. Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org

Strike for STEM The party features bowling, music by the Wiseguys, dancing with the Disco Amigos, food, drink and more. It benefits Core Element (www.core4kids.org), which advocates for math and science education for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Rock 'N' Bowl, 3016 S. Carrollton Ave.; www.core4kids.org

Oct. 16

Fete du Jardin The Louisiana Landmarks Society benefit is a garden party featuring music, food and drink. Proceeds support Pitot House and the group's advocacy activities. Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., (504) 482-0312; www.louisianalandmarks.org

Oct. 21

Golf Ball Gala The Fore! Kids Foundation benefit features entertainment by the Benchwarmers, food, drinks and an auction. Club XLIV at Champions Square, LaSalle Street; www.zurichgolfclassic.com/charitable-events

Mojitos at the Mint The Louisiana Museum Foundation benefit celebrates Latin jazz and includes dancing, cocktails and food from local restaurants. Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.thelmf.org

Pat Browne Golf Tournament Named for a champion golfer who is blind, the tournament benefits WRBH Radio for the Blind. There are several contests and prizes. Lakewood Golf Club, 4801 General De Gaulle Drive; www.wbrh.org

Up on the Roof Beer Tasting The beer tasting features entertainment by Karma and benefits The Foundation at East Jefferson General Hospital. East Jefferson General Hospital Esplanade Garage, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 780-5800; www.ejgh.org/foundationgiving/up-on-the-roof-2016

Oct. 24

Spirit of the Vieux Carre Gala The Vieux Carre Commision Foundation benefit is hosted by Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts. Marche, 914 N. Peters St.; www.vccfoundation.org

Oct. 26

Cocktails for KID smART The cocktail party highlights the work of local artist Nicole Charbonnet and supports art programs for New Orleans school children. Held at a private residence. www.kidsmart.org/cfk2016

Oct. 27

A Night of Blue There's music by Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Rockin Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Robin Barnes, Brass-A-Holics, food from area restaurants, open bar and a silent auction to benefit Crimestoppers GNO. Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd.; www.crimestoppers.org

Oct. 28

The Bash The gala celebrates the 60th anniversary of the founding of Southern University at New Orleans. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.suno.edu

Nov. 4

Bourbon, Boudin & Beer The fundraiser for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation features music by St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sweet Crude and the Silverado Pickups and others; sausage from more than 50 chefs; Abita beer, Buffalo Trace bourbon and wines from Au Bon Climat. Champions Square, LaSalle Street; www.bourbonboudinandbeer.com

Moonlight on the River The benefit for Magnolia Community Services features entertainment by the Topcats, food from local restaurants and live and silent auctions. Magnolia Community Services, 100 Central Ave., Jefferson, (504) 733-2874; www.mcs-nola.org/annual-gala

Nov. 5

Carnivale du Vin The Emeril Lagasse Foundation benefit dinner features food from chefs Danny Bowien, Sarah Grueneberg, Frank Stitt, Jacques Torres and Emeril Lagasse. There is a wine auction. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.carnivaleduvin.com

Touro Foundation Gala The gala includes cocktails, dinner and presentation of the Judah Touro Society Award to Stephen H. Kupperman. Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.touro.com/gala

Nov. 6

Harvest Cup Polo Classic There is a polo match, food, live and silent auctions and more to benefit the Junior League of Greater Covington. Summergrove Farms, 16191 Highway 40, Folsom; www.jlgc.net

Nov. 10

Victory Ball The salute to men and women in the armed services features dinner, cocktails, dancing to The Victory Swing Orchestra and entertainment by the Victory Belles. Service uniforms, cocktail attire or 1940s dress encouraged. National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1944; www.victory-ball.org

Nov. 11

Howling Success Pop culture is the theme of the benefit for the Louisiana SPCA. No Idea Band performs and there's food from area restaurants. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.la-spca.org

Moonlight & Miracles The gala benefiting Ochsner Cancer Institute features music by Jeremy Davenport and Big Swing & the Ballroom Blasters, interactive games, a seated dinner on the Superdome turf, a car raffle and more. The patron party is Nov. 9 at Champions Square. Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.ochsner.org/miraclesgala

Son of a Saint Gala: Hope, Opportunity Vision There's dinner and entertainment at the benefit for the organization that provides mentorship to fatherless teen boys. Le Meridien New Orleans, 333 Poydras St.; www.sonofasaint.org

Nov. 12

Odyssey Ball The New Orleans Museum of Art's 50th gala features dinner, drinks, dancing, a silent auction and more. New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org

Party in Purple There's food, drinks and entertainment by Miss Mojo at the fundraiser to battle pancreatic cancer. Proceeds go to the Ochsner Health System's Shirley P. and James Wray Bush Pancreatic Cancer Research and Education Fund. Peoples Health New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; www.igthompson.org

Second Line for Literacy 5K The run/walk supports the YMCA of Greater New Orleans' adult literacy programs. New Orleans City Park; www.ymcaneworleans.org

Nov. 19

Azucar Ball The New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation benefit is a black-tie event and includes music, food, drinks and the presentation of the Galvez Cup. The organization provides scholarships to Hispanic students. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.nohhf.org

Nov. 25

TrueBLUE The black-tie benefit for Southern University System Foundation features Morris Day and the Time, plus an open bar. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.foundation.sus.edu

Dec. 22

Home for the Holidays The benefit for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to NOCCA students, features music by Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers and others. House of Blues, 225 Decatur St.; www.danielpricememorial.org