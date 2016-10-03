Gambit’s 2016 Fall Restaurant Guide 

There's always something new to try in New Orleans' dining scene. Recent Top Chef contestant Isaac Toups opens his second restaurant, Toups South, in the Southern Food and Beverage Museum this week. Newly opened spots include Emeril Lagasse's fourth local restaurant, Meril, in the Warehouse District. Not far away, the gourmet deli Part & Parcel was opened by chef Phillip Lopez, known for the refined dining at Root and Square Root. Altamura offers upscale Italian fare in the Garden District. Fans of Frenchmen Street's Three Muses can visit a recently opened second location near Carrollton and the university neighborhoods.

There also are new fall dishes at restaurants throughout the New Orleans area. Gambit's fall restaurant guide is organized by neighborhood and features popular and signature dishes at hundreds of places, from sandwich shops and taquerias to steak and seafood houses. Listings include information on menus, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Enjoy!