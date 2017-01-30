Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Pizza 

Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com

Gnocchi are tossed with crabmeat in beurre fondue. Arancini are fried risotto and mozzarella balls served with tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Angeli On Decatur

1141 Decatur St., (504) 566-0077; www.angelineworleans.com

Chicken Diavolo pizza is topped with spicy red pepper sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic. The Mediterranean burger features a spicy beef patty topped with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Blaze Pizza

611 O'Keefe Ave., (504) 208-1028; www.blazepizza.com

Build-your-own pie options include sauces (tomato, spicy tomato or cream), cheeses, meats, vegetables and additions such as pesto or barbecue sauce. The Green Stripe pie features chicken, red bell peppers, arugula, mozzarella and garlic. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Brooklyn Pizzeria

4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net

The Meatza pie is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon and Canadian bacon. The Stromboli is filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Cafe Ditali's

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Suite E, Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

Pasta Ditali features a chicken breast over penne pasta with mushrooms, onions and broccoli in white wine sauce. Ragin' Cajun pizza has Louisiana crawfish, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, onion, garlic, chili flakes, mozzarella and house-made fonduta cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Cafe Roma

1507 Magazine St., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Garlic chicken pizza includes sauteed chicken strips, onions, roasted garlic, sliced tomatoes and garlic sauce. Baked lasagna is layered with cheeses and meat sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

Crescent City Pizza Works

407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.facebook.com/

pizzaworksnola Chizzaburger combines Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Chicken Bacon Krunch pizza is topped with chicken, bacon, Kettle chips, mozzarella, provolone and ranch sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

Dolce Vita Wood-Fired Pizzeria

1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; www.dvpizzeria.com

The Sicily pizza is topped with duck confit, peaches, Parmesan, buffalo mozzarella and a drizzle of bourbon glaze. The Tuscany pizza includes slow-roasted pulled pork and house-made barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

G's Kitchen Spot at Balcony Bar and Cafe

3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; www.gskitchenspot.com

Margherita pizza is made with mozzarella, basil and house-made garlic-butter sauce. G's Famous burger features a half-pound patty topped with a fried egg, grilled red onion, spring greens, tomato and G's special sauce on a bun. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

G's Pizza

4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com

Margherita pizza features house-made dough topped with garlic-butter sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano and tomatoes. The NOLA Green Roots pie features house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, onions, organic spinach, bell peppers, roasted red peppers, artichokes and roasted garlic. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

The muffuletta calzone is filled with mozzarella, provolone, capicola and olive salad and has a sesame seed crust. The meat sauce pizza has a thick layer of turkey and pork sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a regular or wheat crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., lunch Sun. Credit cards and checks. $$

Isabella's Pizzeria

200 Hewitt Road, Hammond, (985) 230-9900; 2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21 Covington, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellaspizzeria.net

Four Seasons pizza offers a taste of four pizzas — tomato, basil and garlic; green onion sausage and roasted red pepper; seafood; and spinach combo — separated by braided dough. The chicken pesto wrap includes chicken, caramelized onions, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, pesto, feta and mozzarella in lavash. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500; www.lpkfrenchquarter.com

Jumbo Gulf shrimp are sauteed with sherry, tomatoes, white wine, basil, garlic and butter and served over angel hair pasta. A vegan wrap combines black bean sauce, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, cilantro, jalapenos, onions and carrots and comes with french fries, asparagus or pasta salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

The chicken salad croissant is dressed with mixed greens, Roma tomato slices and mozzarella cheese and served with tomato-basil soup and Caesar salad. The grilled three-cheese sandwich features colby Jack, cheddar and mozzarella served with pickles, tomato-basil soup and Caesar salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. Credit cards. $$

Mark Twain's Pizza Landing

2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com

Life on the Mississippi pizza includes pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green bell peppers, black olives, jalapenos and anchovies. The BLT pie features bacon, tomato and arugula, and chicken is an optional addition. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Mellow Mushroom

1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 3131 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 644-4155; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

Thai Dye pizza features an olive oil and garlic brushed crust, curried chicken, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes and onions topped with basil, cucumbers and sweet Thai chili sauce. The House pie is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, Roma tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com

The meatball sandwich features house-made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan and basil on Amoroso Italian bread. Shrimp remoulade pie includes roasted shrimp, spinach, red onion, green onions, garlic, basil, garlic oil and remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com

Top Shelf Margarita pizza features an olive oil-brushed thin crust, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, basil and shaved Parmesan. The Money Pie includes cheese, spinach, pepperoni, meatballs, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes and basil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Artichoke pizza is topped with garlic sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomatoes and mozzarella and feta cheeses. Grilled chicken breast tops a salad of lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella and honey-mustard dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Mo's Pizza

1112 Ave. H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

Muffuletta pizza is topped with mortadella, Genoa salami, ham and olive salad. Lasagne is filled with cheese and house-made meat sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

New York Pizza

4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376

The Big Apple pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green bell peppers and Italian sausage. The Queens pizza features an olive oil-brushed crust topped with artichokes, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella and feta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

The muffuletta ingredients fill a calzone. Angel hair pasta is tossed with roasted broccoli, ricotta and spicy sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

Pizza Delicious

617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com

Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and a drizzle of garlic- and thyme-infused olive oil. Bucatini carbonara is tossed with pancetta, peas, egg and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com

Shaved Brussels sprouts salad includes pickled golden raisins, toasted almonds and Creole mustard vinaigrette. Clam pizza is topped with butter, garlic and chilies. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Pizza NOLA

141 W. Harrison Ave., Suite A, (504) 872-0731; www.pizzanola.com

The Fleur de Lis pizza has a garlic and olive oil brushed crust topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, bacon and blue cheese. The California club sandwich combines house-roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on house-baked bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Reginelli's Pizzeria

Citywide; www.reginellis.com

The menu includes pizza, pasta, calzones, sandwiches and salads. The Veggie Reggie pie includes roasted cauliflower, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and pesto sauce. The Uptowner sandwich features smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sprouts and hot pepper relish on focaccia bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Rotolo's Pizzeria

Citywide; www.rotolos.com

The Sgt. Pepper pie features Italian sausage, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers and red sauce. The Italian club sandwich combines pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, bacon, mozzarella cheese and marinara and comes with Zapp's chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; Loyola University, Carrollton Hall, 6363 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com

The Creole Country pie features Creole-Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion and goat cheese. The Wicked Garden white pizza is topped with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza

1212 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Harahan, (504) 733-3803; 2125 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 510-4282; 4024 Canal St., (504) 302-1133; 4128 Magazine St., (504) 894-8554; www.theospizza.com

The Local Pro is an olive oil-brushed crust topped with tomatoes, zucchini, black pepper, mozzarella, feta and basil. Spicy Mexican pizza is topped with chicken, white onions, tomatoes, Anaheim peppers and mozzarella, cheddar and feta cheeses. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Wit's Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com

Barbecue chicken pizza features chicken topped with herb sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, jalapeno barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese. Weekday lunch specials include small pizzas such as pepperoni, chicken combo pies and the salad pie. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. Credit cards. $

Wood Pizza Bistro & Taphouse

404 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 281-4893; www.woodpizzaneworleans.com

Tutti carne pizza features applewood-smoked bacon, prosciutto, coppa, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Baked bruschetta is two pieces of toasted pistolette topped with pesto goat cheese, balsamic tomatoes, roasted garlic oil, chopped basil and topped with arugula. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. Credit cards. $$