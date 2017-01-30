Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Sandwiches & Po-boys 

Avery's on Tulane

2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com

Cornmeal-fried pickle chips are served with horseradish cream. The Pearl River po-boy features fried oysters, roast beef gravy, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Back to the Garden

833 Howard Ave., Suite 100, (504) 299-8792

A stir-fried vegetable plate features broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic and tamari over brown rice. Char-broiled chicken salad includes greens, avocado, tomato, carrots and cucumbers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. Credit cards and checks. $

Bear's Poboys at Gennaro's

3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.bearspoboys.com

A roast beef po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. The NOLA burger is topped with roast beef debris and melted Swiss cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

The Big Cheezy

422 1/2 S. Broad St., (504) 302-2598; 3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry's Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com

The Mac N' Cheezy is a grilled cheese sandwich made with four-cheese macaroni. The Juice is a grilled cheese sandwich with roast beef debris, caramelized onions and grilled green peppers. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Credit cards. $

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

The Broken Yolk Sandwich includes a fried egg, house-made corned beef, Swiss cheese and grilled onions on seven-grain toast. The Cuban panino is a pressed sandwich featuring local cochon de lait, sliced ham, Gruyere cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and yellow mustard on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

A tofu banh mi features local lemon grass-chili tofu, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots, daikon and house-made sweet and spicy sauce on an organic baguette. A tempeh BLT features smoky tempeh, organic greens, tomato, aioli and avocado on organic seeded multigrain bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. Credit cards. $

Central Grocery

923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com

This Italian grocery is known for its muffulettas, available on whole or half loaves. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Continental Provisions

French Market, 1100 N. Peters St., Stall 23, (504) 407-3437; www.cpnola.com

The Fromage Fort sandwich features a house-made white wine-infused cheese spread topped with salami, cotto, arugula, olive oil and cracked pepper on a lightly grilled baguette. A charcuterie platter features imported and domestic cured meats and pate with cornichons, chutney and mustard. No reservations. Lunch daily. Credit cards. $

Dat Dog

601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie (504) 304-7005; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdognola.com

The Bacon Werewolf is a Slovenian smoked pork sausage topped with sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes, bacon and Creole mustard. "White trash" fries are topped with chili, cheese, guacamole, onions, jalapeno, tomatoes and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

DiMartino's Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Gretna, (504) 392-7589; 3900 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Suite A, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

The menu includes muffulettas, po-boys, fried seafood platters, salads, burgers and more. Eggplant parmigiana is served with spaghetti. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Credit cards. $$

Domilise's Po-Boys & Bar

5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com

The half-and-half seafood po-boy features fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise, hot sauce and ketchup on Leidenheimer bread. The roast beef and Swiss cheese po-boy is dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, two mustards and roast beef debris gravy on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.instagram.com/fatboypantry

The fried lobster tail po-boy is dressed with remoulade and drawn butter. The Pantry cheeseburger is topped with bacon and a fried egg. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Joey Jeanfreau's Grill

2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com

Top round beef is slow-cooked in house daily for po-boys. House-made Italian sausage also is available in a po-boy. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Johnny's Po-Boys

511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.facebook.com/johnnyspoboys

The roast beef po-boy features house-cooked beef and is dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickles on Leidenheimer bread. The muffuletta includes ham, imported salami, mozzarella and house-made olive salad on a seeded bun. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $

Kebab

2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com

German doner kebab includes free-range dark-meat chicken, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, garlic aioli and tangy mustard on house-made bread. A falafel sandwich is dressed with hummus, Spanish garlic, pickled cucumber, arugula, kale, spinach, beets and red onions. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Killer Poboys

219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com

An aged cheddar yard egg-omelet is served with herbed aioli, caramelized bell pepper and onions and ham, bacon or roasted sweet potatoes. The po-boy counter at the back of Erin Rose bar serves a seared Gulf shrimp po-boy with Sriracha aioli, pickled vegetables and herbs. No reservations. Dauphine Street: Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late night Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street. $

Liberty Cheesesteaks

5031 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com

The Original is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak, caramelized onions and melted provolone. Buffalo chicken steak features chicken breast dressed with wing sauce and American and blue cheeses; ranch dressing is optional. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

Ville Platte chicken and andouille gumbo is served with rice. The Cubano sandwich features house-roasted pulled pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, bread and butter pickles and yellow mustard on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Credit cards. $

Magazine Po-Boy Shop

2368 Magazine St., (504) 522-3107

Breaded veal or eggplant Parmesan po-boys are dressed with red gravy and Swiss cheese. The muffuletta po-boy includes Chisesi ham, salami, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on toasted Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood Shop

3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

Abita beer-braised short ribs fill a po-boy topped with fried onion rings, garlic aioli, arugula and tomato. The Peacemaker po-boy is stuffed with fried P&J oysters, bacon and cheddar. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Mano's Po-Boys

6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com

A fried chicken breast is topped with house-made sausage gravy and comes with two eggs, breakfast potatoes or grits and toast, a biscuit or a croissant. Veal Parmesan is served with angel hair pasta and red gravy. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Melba's Old School Po-Boys

1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com

The menu includes po-boys, chicken wings and tenders, red beans, fried seafood platters and more. Shrimp po-boys are dressed with shredded lettuce and pickles. No reservations. Open 24 hours. Credit cards. $

Melt

2549 Banks St., (504) 812-0102; www.melt-nola.com

Mama's Melt features Chisesi ham, brie, arugula and house-made seasonal preserves on pressed French bread. The Melt-a-Letta is made with Chisesi ham, salami, capicola, olive salad, provolone and mozzarella on Italian bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Mike Serio's Po-Boys & Deli

133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668

Slow-cooked roast beef is served dressed on Alois J. Binder's Bakery French bread. The muffuletta features ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310

Clooney's Choice features marinated chicken breast with avocado, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, cilantro and melted mozzarella with lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta. The Blue Heeler combines roast beef, gravy, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, red onion and mozzarella and blue cheeses. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon-Sat. Credit cards. $

Nor-Joe Import Company

505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.facebook.com/

norjoeimport A muffuletta features Italian meats, cheeses and olive salad on Sicilian sesame bread. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

The Surf-and-Turf po-boy tops fried shrimp with roast beef gravy. The Parkway Caprese features sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Credit cards. $

Parran's Po-Boys & Restaurant

2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; www.parranspoboys.com

The seafood muffuletta includes fried shrimp, catfish and oysters and is dressed with Cajun mayonnaise. House-cooked roast beef fills a po-boy on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Pita Pit

5800 Magazine St., (504) 899-4141; www.pitapitnola.com

The jerk chicken pita wrap features chicken marinated with Caribbean spices, onions, bell peppers and pineapple. A gyro sandwich includes lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $

The Poboy Company

1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; 1680 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 951-2120; www.facebook.com/poboyco

The menu features po-boys, seafood plates and salads. The Surf-and-Turf po-boy includes roast beef debris and fried Gulf shrimp. A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and ketchup. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat., Credit cards. $

Radosta's Restaurant & Deli

249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537

Don's special sandwich features house-made Italian sausage dressed with olive salad and melted provolone. House-cooked roast beef is served in a po-boy dressed with gravy, lettuce and tomatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Reuben's Soup & Sandwich Co.

920 Gravier St., (504) 586-8982; www.reubenssandwich.com

The Reuben features house-made pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread. A muffuletta includes Chisesi ham, mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, Pecorino Romano and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. Credit cards. $

Roly Poly

One Shell Square, 701 Poydras St., Suite 121, (504) 561-9800; 1640 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-5065; www.rolypoly.com

The Hot Honey sandwich features smoked turkey, bacon, jalapeno Jack cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and honey-mustard dressing on the side. Buffalo chicken salad features sliced chicken in wing sauce over mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes and croutons with barbecue ranch dressing on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Hickory Avenue: Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Poydras Street: Lunch Mon.-Fri. Credit cards. $

Sammy's Deli

3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com

Catfish is stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat and served with shrimp and crab cream sauce. The roast beef sandwich features slow-cooked garlic-stuffed roast beef with house-made gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Sammy's Po-boys & Catering

901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com

The Flickaletta is a muffuletta made with ham, salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad on French bread. A fried catfish platter is served with two sides and French bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Short Stop Po-Boys

119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com

Seafood gumbo is made with shrimp, crab and okra. Oyster po-boys feature cornmeal-breaded Louisiana oysters on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Tracey's

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

Buffalo wings are tossed in house wing sauce and served with blue cheese. Roast beef po-boys are dressed with garlicky brown gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Turkey and the Wolf

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com

A chicken-fried New York strip steak sandwich is dressed with coleslaw, pickles and pepper jelly on thick white toast. An open-faced crab boil sandwich features Higgins' crab claw meat, new potatoes, celery and scallions on a French roll. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. Credit cards. $$