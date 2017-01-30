Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Seafood 

Acme Oyster House

Harrah's New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com

The Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp, oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. The "10 napkin" hot roast beef po-boy features house-cooked chuck roast served debris-style. Reservation policies vary by location. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com

Oysters are available raw or char-grilled with Parmesan and butter on top and come with garlic bread. Crab and crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Bevi Seafood Co.

236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com

The Peacemaker po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. The Smokey Oyster fills French bread with fried oysters, smoked Gouda and pastrami bacon. Boiled crawfish are available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Credit cards. $

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com

Sauteed Louisiana crab claws are served with cream sauce and a cheese biscuit. Basin barbecue shrimp are Louisiana jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic, rosemary and butter and served with a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Bonefish Grill

4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com

Bang Bang shrimp features fried shrimp with spicy cream sauce. Wood-grilled swordfish is topped with feta cheese and fried shallots and served with pumpkin ravioli and green beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. Credit cards. $$

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com

Fruits de Mer includes oysters on the half-shell, local caviar, boiled Gulf shrimp, mussels, marinated crab fingers and seafood salad. Crispy skin-on pompano comes with bourbon and Satsuma gastrique, salad and fried oysters. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. Credit cards. $$$

Brisbi's Lakefront Restaurant & Bar

7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.brisbisrestaurant.com

Tuna tartare nachos feature yellowfin tuna over chips, sweet pepper jelly vinaigrette and Champagne-wasabi aioli. Fish tacos are topped with cilantro-lime pico de gallo, feta and horseradish cream sauce and served with sweet potato fries. Reservations accepted for parties of five or more. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Credit cards. $$

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

429 Decatur St., (504) 522-5800; www.bubbagump.com

Shrimp New Orleans features peeled shrimp broiled with butter, garlic and Creole spices and served with rice. Bourbon Street mahi mahi is seasoned with Cajun spices and served with grilled shrimp, mashed potatoes and bourbon sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Cate Street Seafood Station

308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891, www.catestreet308.com

Crunchy wasabi tuna comes with a crushed wasabi pea crust, wasabi mayonnaise and ponzu and teriyaki sauces. The Cate Street sushi roll combines salmon, tuna, yellowtail, snow crab, asparagus and avocado in seaweed and soy paper and is topped with crunchy flakes. It comes with eel sauce, chef's sauce with spicy sauce on the side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri. Credit cards. $$.

Charles Seafood

8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com

Crabmeat-stuffed trout is served with salad and vegetables. Soft-shell crab is served on a bun with a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Corner Oyster House

500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhouse.com

The seafood sampler includes half a pound each of boiled shrimp and crawfish and five raw oysters. Blackened St. Louis-style ribs are served with fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

The Crazy Lobster

500 Port of New Orleans Place, Suite 83, (504) 569-3380; www.thecrazylobster.com

The Seafood Tower features crab maison, shrimp remoulade, shrimp cocktail, raw oysters, clams and mussels. The Bayou catfish platter includes Cajun-seasoned fries and hushpuppies. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Deanie's Seafood

841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; www.deanies.com

Jumbo lump crabmeat is baked with a blend of four cheeses and seasonings and served with salad and French bread. The Creole spinach salad includes bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, Louisiana oysters and Creole honey mustard dressing. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Credit cards. $$

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar

The fruit de mer platter includes a dozen raw oysters, a half pound of peel-and-eat shrimp and crab Louie. Crawfish carbonara combines bow-tie pasta, bacon and crawfish cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Don's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 1915 S. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, (985) 345-8550; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Fried catfish is served with red beans and rice and hushpuppies. The Cajun cowboy bone-in rib-eye is blackened and comes with mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Drago's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com

Drago's signature char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, butter, parsley and garlic. Lobster Empire is a Maine lobster stuffed with sauteed oysters and mushrooms in cream sauce served over angel hair pasta. No reservations. Arnoult Road: Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Elysian Seafood

St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 323-9123; www.elysianseafood.com

A blackened catfish po-boy is dressed with roasted garlic mayonnaise, pickled turnips, tomatoes and arugula. Gulf shrimp coconut curry is served with jalapeno jasmine rice, lime and cilantro. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; www.felixs.com

Oysters are available raw, baked, char-grilled or fried and are served on platters or in po-boys. Buffalo oysters are served with hot sauce. The menu also includes fried shrimp, catfish and soft-shell crab platters. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Frankie and Johnny's Restaurant

321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net

Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic, Parmesan and butter. Seafood gumbo is made with shrimp, crabs and okra. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Friends Coastal Restaurant

407 St. Tammany St., Madisonville, (985) 246-3370; www.geauxfriends.com

Redfish on the "half-shell" is a blackened, skin-on redfish fillet topped with lump crabmeat and Key lime beurre blanc. Jack-Leg chicken features a fried chicken breast over jambalaya topped with pepper Jack cheese and seafood gumbo. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com

The house-cured salmon carpaccio is served with dill, Meyer lemon, pickled mustard seed and capers. Parmesan-crusted sheepshead is served with black truffle gnocchi, sugar snap peas and fried leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

The Galley Seafood Restaurant

2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.com

Jumbo soft-shell crab is topped with lump crabmeat and Alfredo sauce. Blackened or grilled redfish is topped with grilled shrimp and crabmeat and served with potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Grand Isle

575 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 520-8530; www.grandislerestaurant.com

Chili-butter baked Gulf fish comes with a popcorn rice cake, braised Covey Rise greens and heirloom sofrito. Tasso-butter baked oysters are topped with roasted jalapenos, Havarti cheese and herb breadcrumbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Half Shell Oyster Bar & Grill

3101 Esplanade Ave., (504) 298-0504; www.halfshellneworleans.com

The menu includes raw and baked oysters, fried seafood, po-boys, burgers and more. Oysters harvested in Hopedale in St. Bernard Parish are shucked to order and served on the half-shell. Seafood gumbo features Gulf shrimp and crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Credit cards. $$

Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar

3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscove- seafood.com

The Swamp platter features fried alligator, fried crawfish, fried frog legs, turtle soup, catfish etouffee and alligator sausage. Grilled lobster is stuffed with crabmeat dressing and served with melted butter, potatoes, Cajun corn, salad and French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Jack Dempsey's Restaurant

738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net

The Jack Dempsey platter for two includes gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, redfish, crawfish pies and two sides. The Half & Half po-boy is two choices of shrimp, oysters or catfish. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Jaeger's Seafood & Oyster House

901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, butter, Parmesan and breadcrumbs. The fried catfish platter includes french fries, hushpuppies, jambalaya and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Kelley's Village Inn

9201 Jefferson Highway, (504) 737-4610; www.kelleysvillageinn.com

The menu includes char-grilled oysters and boiled seasonal seafood. Steak night is Thursday. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Kenner Seafood

3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net

The seafood bread loaf is stuffed with fried shrimp, oysters and catfish. Breaded shrimp are served over angel hair pasta with mozzarella and red gravy. Boiled crawfish are available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood Market

872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.facebook.com/lakeviewbs

Burgers feature 8-ounce ground chuck and brisket patties topped with lettuce and pickles. The Cuban sandwich includes pulled pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Lakeview Harbor

911 Harrison Ave., (504) 486-4887; www.facebook.com/lakeview.harbor

The cheeseburger features an 8-ounce ground beef patty and is served with a baked potato. The fried shrimp plate comes with salad, potato salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Middendorf's

30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. The seafood platter features broiled or fried shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar & Fish House

301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; 512 Bienville St., (504) 309-4848; 1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; 3117 21st Street, Metairie (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic butter and Parmesan and served with toasted French bread. The Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, crab cakes, onion rings and jambalaya, french fries or potato salad. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. Credit cards $$

Mr. Ed's Seafood & Italian Restaurant

910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds

Crabmeat- and shrimp-stuffed mirlitons are served with candied yams. The fried chicken plate includes a chicken breast, a wing, a leg, a thigh, salad and fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com

Blackened Redfish Lafourche is topped with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce and served with mashed potatoes and fried crawfish tails. The seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno hushpuppies and cocktail and tartar sauces. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$

Off the Dock

105 Peavine Road, LaPlace, (985) 224-2000; www.facebook.com/offthedockseafoodrestaurant

Blackened catfish Nantua is topped with crawfish cream sauce and comes with a side. Blackened redfish is served with lemon-butter wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue., dinner Wed.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Pascal's Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. The combination pan roast includes oysters, shrimp, crabmeat and herbs. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestarant.com

The rustic-style fish house serves grilled whole redfish with salsa verde. The menu also includes crudo, beer-battered fish sticks, seafood gumbo, shrimp bisque and more. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Pier 424 Seafood Market

424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424sea-foodmarket.com

Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in creamy Cajun sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot and avocado. Barbecued ribs are slow-cooked with sweet bourbon barbecue sauce and served with sweet potato fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$$

Porter & Luke's

1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com

Battered and fried Louisiana soft-shell crab is served over angel hair pasta with crawfish and shrimp cream sauce. A trio of mini iceberg wedge salads are topped with local blue crab ravigote, boiled shrimp with remoulade and fried Louisiana oysters with tomatoes and blue cheese dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. Credit cards. $$

Quarter View Restaurant

613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterviewrestaurant.net

Trout is stuffed with crabmeat and topped with crawfish cream sauce. Captain Sam's seafood platter includes fried shrimp, fish, oysters, stuffed crab and a choice of sides. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com

Barbecue oysters are flash-fried and served with Crystal barbecue sauce and house-made blue cheese dressing. Hickory-grilled redfish is topped with sauteed jumbo lump crabmeat and served with lemon butter sauce and Pontalba potatoes with tasso and wild mushrooms. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

A crabmeat-stuffed mushroom cap is served with lemon beurre blanc. Grilled Gulf fish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and mushroom sherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Royal House Oyster Bar

441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com

Crawfish ravioli are filled with ricotta and topped with creamy crawfish sauce and sauteed crabmeat. Clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops are sauteed with garlic and herbs and served with marinara over linguine. No reservations. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Salvo's Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The menu includes raw and baked oysters, fried seafood platters, po-boys, boiled shrimp, crawfish, crabs and more. The butterflied shrimp plate features a dozen shrimp, salad and fries, potato salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards and checks. $$

Sassafras Restaurant

2501 Leon C. Simon Blvd., (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrasnola.com

Smothered shrimp and okra is made with smoked sausage in Creole tomato sauce and is served over rice with salad. St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. Credit cards. $$

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

The Grand Banks lobster roll features Maine lobster meat, fennel, herbs, pickled cucumber and lemon and is served with french fries. Whole roasted speckled trout comes with roasted Brussels sprouts, braised radishes and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $$$

Seither's Seafood

279 Hickory Ave., Hara- han, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com

The blackened shrimp po-boy includes avocado, lettuce and remoulade. The local fish special features a fillet seasoned with lime, cilantro and jalapeno served with avocado, pico de gallo and fried tortillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Smitty's Seafood

2000 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 468-1647

Smitty's seafood boat features fried shrimp, fish and oysters, stuffed crab, french fries and French bread. Barbecue shrimp are served in peppery butter sauce and come with salad and a choice of fries, baked macaroni, Cajun potatoes, potato salad or vegetables. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com

Bucktown cracked crab stew includes Gulf shrimp and oysters with cornbread on the side. The Sloppy Drew sandwich features braised beef, provolone and onion jam. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

The Stuffed Crab

3431 Houma Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5444; www.thestuffedcrab.com

The crabmeat enchilada is topped with cheese and green onions. Crab au gratin features crabmeat in cream sauce topped with cheddar cheese and served with garlic bread and soup or salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com

Pecan-crusted drum is served over Creole potatoes with barbecue butter sauce and Creole hollandaise. Seafood pasta features sauteed shrimp, crab, mussels and olives in garlic pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta with basil and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. Credit cards. $$$

Trenasse

444 St. Charles Ave., Suite 100, (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com

Stinky Stew includes Louisiana shrimp, oysters, mussels, fish and crab legs prepared in basil butter broth with a pressed crab po-boy on the side. Buffalo frog legs come with Stilton, mayonnaise, garlic and honeycomb. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. Credit cards. $$

Voleo's Seafood Restaurant

5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482

The Big Boy seafood platter for two features fish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crabs, crab claws, stuffed shrimp, frog legs, crawfish tails and soft-shell crab. Seafood pizza is topped with shrimp, crawfish, crab, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Zimmer's Seafood

4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood

The combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, french fries, bread and salad or coleslaw. Seafood po-boys feature fried shrimp, oysters, fish or crab cakes. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit card. $