Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Steakhouse 

Beef Connection Steakhouse

501 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-3275

A la carte steaks such as the Angus beef filet mignon are topped with hot drawn butter. New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in pepper sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Charlie's Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com

The traditional wedge salad is topped with blue cheese, and fried onion rings are an optional addition. The Charlie is a 32-ounce thick-cut T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Crabmeat au gratin can be added to steaks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Chophouse New Orleans

322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com

The traditional steakhouse offers New York strips, bone-in rib-eyes, porterhouses, filet mignons, lobster tails and more. Beef carpaccio is thinly sliced raw tenderloin topped with balsamic reduction, horseradish aioli, Parmesan, arugula and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Crescent City Steakhouse

1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com

The traditional steakhouse serves large porterhouse steaks for two or three people to share. Bread pudding includes raisins and peaches and is topped with brandy sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$$

Desi Vega's Steakhouse

628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com

The selection of steaks includes New York strips, rib-eyes, filets, bone-in cowboy steaks and porterhouses for two. Who Dat shrimp are stuffed with crabmeat, wrapped in bacon and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

Bone-marrow escargot come with leeks, garlic, bacon, shallots and bone marrow butter. Chateaubriand for two includes a 20-ounce tenderloin steak, grilled asparagus, potatoes au gratin, roasted vegetables gratinee, sauteed mushrooms and three house-made sauces. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com

Baladi eggplant combines charred eggplant, tahini, tomato concasse, pine nuts and sumac. Short ribs are cooked for 24 hours and served with smoked tomato jus and root puree. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; bwww.galatoires33arandsteak.com

The a la cart menu of steaks includes T-bones, rib-eyes, filets mignons and New York strips and sauces such as bordelaise, bearnaise, hollandaise and horseradish cream. A 2-pound Maine lobster is baked in its shell and served with Thermidor sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

Keith Young's Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

The petit filet is an 8-ounce center-cut tenderloin served with green beans and a baked potato, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes. Broiled redfish is topped with lump crabmeat, beurre blanc and basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards and checks. $$$

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

The Argentinian-style steakhouse serves a Gaucho plate including skewered beef, chorizo, sweetbreads and beef empanadas. Steak choices include Painted Hills organic hanger steak. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Mr. John's Steakhouse

2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com

Seared New York strip steak is served on a hot plate with sizzling butter. Fried green tomatoes are topped with crabmeat and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Morton's The Steakhouse

The Shops at Canal Place, 365 Canal St., (504) 566-0221; www.mortons.com/neworleans

Chicken Christopher is served with garlic beurre blanc. Prime bone-in rib-eye is cooked Chicago-style — charred on the outside and rare in the middle. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

N'tini's

2891 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-5566; www.ntinis.com

Prime rib flatbread is topped with caramelized onions, mozzarella and horseradish cream. The Reef and Beef includes a choice of filet, rib-eye or herb-crusted prime rib paired with either seared scallops, barbecue shrimp or steamed lobster tail and served with asparagus. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. Credit cards. $$$

O'Brien's Grille

2020 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-7229; www.obriensgrille.com

Crawfish boil risotto features crawfish, potatoes, corn, garlic, andouille and onions. Slow-roasted prime rib is served au jus with horseradish. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Harrah's Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com

T-bones, filets, New York strips and bone-in rib-eyes are seared in an 1,800-degree broiler and served on a plate sizzling with butter. Chilled jumbo shrimp come with Creole remoulade or New Orleans-style cocktail sauce. Reservations recommended. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: Lunch Fri., dinner daily. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$$

The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar

888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com

Shrimp bordelaise features jumbo Gulf shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, white wine and garlic butter and flamed with brandy. Pepper-crusted yellowfin tuna steak is served with lemon-caper butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $$$