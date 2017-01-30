Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Tapas/Spanish 

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

The menu includes paella and hot and cold tapas. Patatas bravas are fried potatoes drizzled with a Catalan brava sauce or aioli. Lamb chops are rubbed with herbs, pan-seared and served with grilled asparagus and fries. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Lola's

3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com

Gazpacho is a chilled blend of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olive oil and garlic. Seafood paella combines shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, vegetables, garlic, saffron, herbs and arborio rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Credit cards and checks. $$

Mimi's in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettes drizzled with honey. Grilled salmon steak features a coffee and Kahlua glaze. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $

Vega Tapas Cafe

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-2007; www.vegatapascafe.com

Fideua is a pasta version of paella made with shrimp, mussels, chicken, chorizo and vegetables. Jumbo Gulf shrimp are cooked in smoked paprika garlic oil. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$