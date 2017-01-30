Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 30, 2017 Food & Drink » 2017 winter restaurant guide

Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Tapas/Spanish 

Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
The menu includes paella and hot and cold tapas. Patatas bravas are fried potatoes drizzled with a Catalan brava sauce or aioli. Lamb chops are rubbed with herbs, pan-seared and served with grilled asparagus and fries. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Lola's
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Gazpacho is a chilled blend of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olive oil and garlic. Seafood paella combines shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, vegetables, garlic, saffron, herbs and arborio rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Credit cards and checks. $$

Mimi's in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettes drizzled with honey. Grilled salmon steak features a coffee and Kahlua glaze. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $

Vega Tapas Cafe
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-2007; www.vegatapascafe.com
Fideua is a pasta version of paella made with shrimp, mussels, chicken, chorizo and vegetables. Jumbo Gulf shrimp are cooked in smoked paprika garlic oil. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$


