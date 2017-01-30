Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Thai 

Banana Blossom

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 10, Gretna, (504) 392-7530

The menu of Thai dishes includes Chiang Mai noodles, which features egg noodles, red onions, cilantro and curry sauce with crispy fried egg noodles on top. Fried shrimp top spicy red curry over jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-4772; www.cafeequator.com

The Adaman Hunter features fried tilapia over a spicy mix of shrimp, scallops and calamari, squash, bell peppers, green beans and sweet basil. Spicy basil eggplant is sauteed Asian eggplant served with onions, basil, bell pepper and pork, beef, chicken or shrimp. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

La Thai Uptown

4938 Prytania St., (504) 899-8886; www.lathaiuptown.com

Louisiana shrimp and crawfish are stir-fried with vegetables in spicy garlic sauce and served with flash-fried eggplant and jasmine rice. Pad ka pow gai is minced chicken prepared with garlic and Thai chili and served with fried egg and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

SukhoThai

2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Drunken duck breast is stir-fried with roasted chili paste, onions, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, egg, basil and wild rice noodles. Green curry is made with coconut milk, zucchini, bell peppers, sweet basil and a choice of chicken, beef or shrimp and is served with rice or roti bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $$

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Seafood tom yum soup is a spicy soup flavored with lemon grass and lime and includes squid, shrimp, scallops, mussels, basil and mushrooms. Spicy catfish curry features catfish fillets, bell pepper, carrots, bamboo shoots and green peppers in red curry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$