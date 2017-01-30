Gambit’s 2017 winter restaurant guide: Vietnamese 

Banh Mi Boys

5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.facebook.com/

banhmiboysmetairie Steak and egg fries are potatoes topped with grilled steak, pork pate, a fried egg, caramelized onions, scallions and mayonnaise. Bang Bang shrimp is a banh mi with fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy glaze. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-0296; www.dpbanhmi.com

Banh quai vac are meat pies filled with spicy chicken or pork and jicama. Nem nuong is a Vietnamese sausage sandwich on banh mi bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. Credit cards. $

Doson Noodle House

135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283

Bun bois lemon grass beef is served over rice or vermicelli. Signature rau xao Doson features stir-fried Vietnamese seasonal vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards and checks. $$

Frosty's Caffe

2800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-9099; 3400 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-9600

Grilled chicken tops a salad with mango and avocado. Grilled marinated chicken is served with shrimp fried rice and an egg roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Jazmine Cafe

614 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9301; www.jazminecafe.com

Com thit nuong is lemon grass marinated pork that's char-grilled and served over rice with lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomatoes and pickled vegetables. Tamarind fish soup features tilapia, pineapple, okra, bean sprouts, tomato, onion, cilantro and celery in spicy, tangy tamarind broth and served with jasmine rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $

Lilly's Cafe

1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999

Spicy tofu is served with rice noodles and a vegan egg roll. Rare flank steak and brisket pho comes with a basket of basil, bean sprouts, onions and jalapenos. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Lost Love Lounge Vietnamese Kitchen

2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009; www.lostlovelounge.com

Vegetarian pho features broth accented with cinnamon, ginger and star anise and served with vegetables and herbs. Pork bun salad features mixed greens, rice noodles, daikon radish, carrots, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, mint and peanuts. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Credit cards. $

Magasin Vietnamese Cafe

4201 Magazine St., (504) 896-7611; www.magasincafe.com

Grilled salmon is served over brown rice vermicelli with fish sauce, vegetables and cucumber. A Vietnamese crepe is filled with pork, bean sprouts and onions, topped with grilled shrimp and served with lettuce and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Mint

5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com

Mint combo pho includes brisket, New York strip steak, meatballs, rice noodles, cilantro, onion, basil, bean sprouts and lime. Beef stew includes carrots and potatoes served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. Credit cards. $

MoPho

514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com

Chef Michael Gulotta's menu includes ramen, spring rolls, rice and vermicelli bowls, chicken wings and more. Pork pho consists of pork belly and a poached egg in smoked pork hock broth. Fried P&J oysters are served with pickled blue cheese, radishes and mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $$

Namese

4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net

The menu includes rice and noodle dishes, curries, spring rolls, bao and more. Coconut lemon grass curry includes shrimp, chicken or tofu, plus carrots, snow peas, onions and basil. Shaken pho includes sauteed meat (beef, chicken, oxtail or seafood), beef bone marrow broth, noodles, onion and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Nine Roses

620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com

Chicken coleslaw includes cabbage, carrots, Thai basil, roasted onions, prawn crackers and fish sauce vinaigrette. Char-grilled pork tops a vermicelli bowl with lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, mint, peanuts and fish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. Credit cards. $$

Pho Cam Ly

3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com

Bun ho hue is spicy beef soup topped with brisket and served with cilantro, onions, bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos. Lemon grass chicken fills a banh mi dressed with cucumber, carrot, cilantro and butter. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Credit cards. $

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.dinevietnamese.com

The char-grilled lemon grass pork sandwich is dressed with pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumbers, jalapenos and cilantro and served on French bread. Beef noodle soup includes slow-cooked beef, carrots and rice noodles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Pho NOLA

3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690

Bun bo hue is spicy hue-style beef noodle soup with brisket, pork, Vietnamese ham and tendon. Vietnamese cabbage salad features chicken, shrimp or pork over shredded purple and white cabbage, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, roasted peanuts and fried shallots in sweet chili vinaigrette and is served with shrimp chips. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Pho Orchid

1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 2135 St. Charles Ave., (504) 609-3710; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com

Eye-round steak tops pho served with basil, sprouts and lime. Bo ne is Vietnamese steak and eggs served with a baguette, butter, pate and salad. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location only. Hours vary by location. Credit cards. $

Pho Tau Bay

1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com

The menu includes spring rolls, pho, banh mi, vermicelli bowls and more. Seafood noodle soup has shrimp, squid, fishballs and imitation crab and a choice of noodles. Bahn mi tom nuong features grilled shrimp, julienne carrots, onions, cucumbers, hot peppers and mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. Credit cards. $

Rolls-N-Bowls

605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.rollsnbowlsnola.com

Combination pho includes steak, Vietnamese meatballs, brisket and rice noodles in beef broth, served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, jalapenos and lime. A combination special includes a small bowl of combination pho and a grilled pork sandwich. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $

Saigon Noodle House

925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883

Bun bo hue is a spicy beef and pork noodle soup. Bun mang vit combines steamed duck and cabbage and a bowl of bamboo noodle soup. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Credit cards. $

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Vietnamese crepes are stuffed with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions and served with lettuce, herbs and fish sauce. Mama's pad thai is available with chicken or shrimp and is sauteed with spicy sauce, rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, white onions and garlic. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. Credit cards. $$