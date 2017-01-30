Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Gambit's 2017 winter restaurant guide 

Your guide to New Orleans area restaurants, organized by cuisine

There's always a new dish or restaurant to try in New Orleans, and the variety may be better than ever. Recent restaurant openings include chef Phillip Lopez's Petit Lion in the Troubadour Hotel and Marjie's Grill, a Mid-City barbecue spot inspired by Asian street cooking. At Maypop, chef Michael Gulotta takes a refined approach to Southeast Asian dishes. On the Northshore, Meribo combines Italian and Southern cooking in pizzas and pastas. In Uptown, Freret Beer Room built its menu around beer and food pairings. There's information about those restaurants and many others in Gambit's Winter Restaurant Guide.

  The guide is arranged by cuisine, and there's everything from new barbecue places to pan-Asian cafes, classic steak and seafood houses, pizza parlors, neighborhood spots, sandwich shops, diners and fine dining restaurants. Listings include information on menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Prices

Dollar signs indicate the average price of a dinner entree.

$ = $1-$10 $$ = $11-$20 $$$ = $21+


African | American | Bar & Grill | Barbecue
Brewpub | Burgers | Cafe | Cajun | Caribbean/Cuban
Chinese | Coffee & Dessert | Contemporary | Creole
Deli | Diner | Fondue | French | Indian/Pakistani | Irish
Italian | Japanese/Sushi | Juice Bar | Korean | Latin American
Louisiana Contemporary | Mediterranean/Middle Eastern | Mexican
Music & Food | Neighborhood | Pan-Asian | Pizza | Sandwiches & Po-boys
Seafood | Steakhouse | Tapas/Spanish | Thai | Vietnamese

