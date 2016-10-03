Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016

Gentilly Fest celebrates local music, food and more 

With music from Leo Nocentelli, Kermit Ruffins, James Andrews and others Oct. 7-9

Photo by Joe Russo

Gentilly Fest

• Oct. 7-9

• 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday

• Pontchartrain Park at Press Street

www.gentillyfest.com

The neighborhood festival features three days of live music and more. Leo Nocentelli, guitarist for The Meters, performs Friday, along with Michael Ward and Phillip Manuel. Kermit Ruffins and Ivan Neville (pictured) headline Saturday's lineup, and Sunday brings James Andrews, Zion Trinity and The New Orleans Mystics. On Saturday and Sunday, the gospel tent features groups including Zion Harmonizers, Val and Love Alive Choir, Collage III, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson and Abundant Life Tabernacle Choir and others.

  The festival also has food and craft vendors, a kids area, medical screenings and a bicycle second line on Sunday morning. Festival proceeds support neighborhood improvements.

