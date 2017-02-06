Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens on St. Charles Avenue 

Local bread and pastry shop Gracious Bakery + Cafe opened its Uptown location (2854 St. Charles Ave., 504-301-3709; www.graciousbakery.com) Feb. 1.

The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Sixth Street. The po-boy shop closed after a change of ownership late last year.

The new cafe, run by husband-and-wife team Jay and Megan Forman, offers breakfast, lunch and brunch menus similar to the flagship location at Woodward Design + Build at 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway. Dishes include tarragon chicken on a salad or in a sandwich, smoked ham with pecan cheddar spread and pepper jelly on a baguette, pressed Cuban sandwiches and breakfast specialties. There also are baked goods from Gracious' main bakery on Earhart Expressway. Unlike the flagship store, the cafe will serve craft beers, wines and other drinks, and they are available to go.

The bakery also sells king and "queen" cakes, including specialty versions filled with nectar cream and Meyer lemon.

Gracious Bakery + Cafe on St Charles Avenue is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Opening hours will be extended during the Mardi Gras parade season.