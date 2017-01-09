Gracious Bakery to open second location on St. Charles Avenue 

Gracious Bakery and Cafe (1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-301-3709) will open a second location at 2854 St. Charles Ave. in January. The new cafe replaces The Grocery, which closed in mid-December.

The new spot will feature counter service, seating for 40 people and some packaged foods to go. It will offer the same menu as the original location, with pastries, breads, baked goods, chai and French Truck Coffee. Breakfast items include egg and cheese sandwiches, French toast, salmon and bagels and more. Popular lunch items are sandwiches filled with smoked ham, pastrami and other house-smoked meats on house-baked bread and tarragon chicken salad with apple, golden raisins, pickled onion and almonds over spring greens. Brunch will be served on weekends.

Pastry chef Megan Forman and husband Jay Forman opened Gracious Bakery + Cafe in 2012. They added a commissary kitchen and quick service location (7220 Earhart Blvd.) in 2015, where pastries, cakes and breads are baked for its cafe and area restaurants. They had been looking to expand to a new location when The Grocery location became available, Jay says.

Gracious offers king and queen cakes for Carnival. King cakes are made with chocolate and queen cakes add almond frangipane. Gracious will add two new flavors this Carnival season: nectar cream and Meyer lemon. Gracious cakes are available at its locations and Whole Foods Markets in Uptown, Mid-City and Metairie.

The St. Charles Avenue Gracious has a package liquor license and will sell local craft beers, wine and spirits. During parade season, Gracious will apply for a special events permit to sell cocktails, Jay says.

The new location will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m to to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.