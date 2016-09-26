Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016

Grow Dat Youth Farm announces Dinner on the Farm lineup 

click to enlarge fork_center-160927-1.jpg

Grow Dat Youth Farm (150 Zachary Taylor Drive, 504-300-1132; www.growdatyouthfarm.org) announced a lineup of chefs for its Dinner on the Farm series.

  The seven-acre urban farm in New Orleans City Park held its first such dinner in collaboration with The Link Stryjewski Foundation (www.linkstryjewski.org) in May, when Cochon's Stephen Stryjewski and Ryan Prewitt of Peche prepared a three-course dinner on the farm's grounds. The new series begins Oct. 9, and the dinners benefit the farm.

  Each dinner includes wine pairings and will feature produce grown on the farm. The farm's mission is to nurture local youth by teaching them how to grow food and educating them about leadership and sustainable food systems.

  The Oct. 9 dinner features a three-course meal prepared by chefs from LeBlanc + Smith (www.leblancandsmith.com) restaurants Cavan, Meauxbar and Sylvain. The chefs include Ben Thibodeaux, Martha Higgins, Marcus Gandy and Ruby Bloch. There also will be cocktails from the team at Barrel Proof.

  The second dinner is Oct. 22 and features Stryjewski and Prewitt.

  "Donald and I started the Link Stryjewski Foundation to address the persistent cycle of violence and poverty in our city by investing in New Orleans youth — and this is exactly what Grow Dat does," Stryjewski said in a prepared statement. "The professional and life skills Grow Dat youth develop through their work at the farm empower them to become leaders in our community."

  The final dinner Nov. 12 will be prepared by Adolfo Garcia and chefs from High Hat Cafe, La Boca, Primitivo and Ancora Pizzeria-Salumeria.

  All events include cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, a tour of the farm and an overview of the organization's mission and growing practices.   Tickets for each dinner are $125 and can be purchased via the Grow Dat website.

