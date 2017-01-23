Health-conscious comfort food spot SWEGS opens in Mid-City 

SWEGS Kitchen (www.swegskitchen.com), a health-conscious grab-and-go restaurant with locations in the CBD, Metairie and Mandeville, is now open in Mid-City (231 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-301-9196).

SWEGS' menu includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, entrees and gluten-free pizzas. The menu has a color-coded system to label items that are gluten-free, vegan, low sodium, low calorie (300 calories or less for entrees), heart-healthy and dairy-free.

The current menu includes a roasted chicken Caprese stack with tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic glaze; turkey or black bean mushroom burgers; glazed salmon; roasted sirloin with kale chimichurri; and a Buffalo chicken wrap filled with lettuce, Greek yogurt, low fat cream cheese and spices. There also is a smoothie and juice bar, and prepared cold-pressed juices and desserts are available.

SWEGS Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.