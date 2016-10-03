Hell Yes Fest 2016 hits St. Claude 

Hell Yes Fest launches an 11-day binge of comedy shows, including stand-up, sketch, improv and podcast recordings, culminating next week with performances by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman (Oct. 16, Saenger Theatre) and Nick Swardson (Oct. 14, Joy Theater), screenwriter of Malibu's Most Wanted and actor on Reno 911!. Shows start Thursday at The New Movement and run through the weekend at St. Claude Avenue venues including Hi-Ho Lounge, Theatre at St. Claude, Playhouse NOLA and Cafe Istanbul. Highlights include Kyle Ayers (pictured) presenting an installment of First Comes Love (Oct. 7, Cafe Istanbul), based on a Craigslist ad in which he claimed to be a porn film producer looking for great writers. He asked for four-page sample scripts and received more than 1,000 submissions. He brings them to the stage with the help of other comedians and members of the audience.

The online series Good Cop Great Cop comes from the comedy team of writer Matt Porter and cartoonist Charlie Hankin. They also star in their own Comedy Central digital series, New Timers, about living in a post-apocalyptic world, and perform comedy live. They're at Cafe Istanbul Saturday, Oct. 8.

Festival passes ($50) allow admission to all shows at St. Claude area venues. Visit www.hellyesfest.com for full schedule and tickets.