Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Hell Yes Fest 2016 hits St. Claude 

The 11-day comedy binge kicks off

By
stage_rec-1.jpg

Hell Yes Fest

• Oct. 6-16

• Various locations

www.hellyesfest.com

Hell Yes Fest launches an 11-day binge of comedy shows, including stand-up, sketch, improv and podcast recordings, culminating next week with performances by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman (Oct. 16, Saenger Theatre) and Nick Swardson (Oct. 14, Joy Theater), screenwriter of Malibu's Most Wanted and actor on Reno 911!. Shows start Thursday at The New Movement and run through the weekend at St. Claude Avenue venues including Hi-Ho Lounge, Theatre at St. Claude, Playhouse NOLA and Cafe Istanbul. Highlights include Kyle Ayers (pictured) presenting an installment of First Comes Love (Oct. 7, Cafe Istanbul), based on a Craigslist ad in which he claimed to be a porn film producer looking for great writers. He asked for four-page sample scripts and received more than 1,000 submissions. He brings them to the stage with the help of other comedians and members of the audience.

  The online series Good Cop Great Cop comes from the comedy team of writer Matt Porter and cartoonist Charlie Hankin. They also star in their own Comedy Central digital series, New Timers, about living in a post-apocalyptic world, and perform comedy live. They're at Cafe Istanbul Saturday, Oct. 8.

  Festival passes ($50) allow admission to all shows at St. Claude area venues. Visit www.hellyesfest.com for full schedule and tickets.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Hell Yes Fest 2016, St. Claude

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Judy Kuhn @ NOCCA Riverfront
    2800 Chartres St. http://www.nocca.com

    • Thu., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Chris D'Elia @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Don Giovanni @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 9, 2:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Kenny Rogers @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Sat., Oct. 8

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation