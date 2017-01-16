Here are the nominees for the 2017 Big Easy Tribute to the Classical Arts 

The Big Easy Foundation, or Foundation for Entertainment Development & Education (FEDE), announced two special awards and nominees for outstanding performances of classical music, opera and dance in the New Orleans area in 2016. Awards will be presented at the Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hotel Monteleone.
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) swept the category of Best Classical Music Performance and had nine nominations overall, including three entries in the Best New Classical Music Performance.
Opera awards have been separated into categories for full and mixed-scale productions. The New Orleans Opera Association swept Best Grand Opera Production nominations with Dead Man Walking, Macbeth and Don Giovanni.
The Marigny Opera House's resident Marigny Opera Ballet collected the most dance nominations with six, including one for Outstanding Dance Ensemble and Outstanding Choreography for a full-length piece for Maya Taylor's work on Giselle Deslonds.
A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to dancer, choreographer, director and educator Lula Elzy. Her company, Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 and she is an artist-in-residence at The Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. Elzy has won numerous dance and teaching awards, including a Disney Channel American Teacher Award and the Presidential Scholars Distinguished Teachers Award in the Performing Arts. She appeared in HBO's Treme, the movies Angel Heart and Interview with a Vampire and other works.
The Birdfoot Festival curates chamber music presenations in New Orleans and has had a Young Artist's Program since its inception in 2012. Aspiring musicians receive training and mentorship nine months of the year and in intensive sessions during the annual festival. The program will receive the Arts Education Award.
The Gambit-affiliated FEDE awards annual grants to local artists and organizations. Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the foundation. The luncheon is sponsored by Gambit, Anne Burr, The Hotel Monteleone, Adler's, Hall Piano, Uptown Costume & Dancewear and WWNO 89.9. Tickets are $51. Call Jon Broder at (504) 483-3129 for tickets and information.
Classical Arts
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lula Elzy
Arts Education Award
Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program
2017 Nominations
Best Classical Music
Performance 2016
The Firebird
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)
David Danzmayr, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Gluzman Plays Prokofiev
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Osorio Plays Brahms
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theatre
Shostakovich Symphony No. 11
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best New Classical
Music Performance
Harmonielehre
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Mendelssohn Piano Trio
Orpheum Theater
Laurifer Nisus Quadranscentennial
by David Anderson
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Mothership
LPO
Fawzi Haimor, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Giselle Deslondes, score
by Tucker Fuller
New Resonance Orchestra
Francis Scully, Conductor
Marigny Opera House, Producer
Marigny Opera House
Best Grand Opera Production
Dead Man Walking
New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA)
Tomer Zvulun, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Don Giovanni
NOOA
Brad Dalton, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Macbeth
NOOA
Christopher Mattaliano, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Best Mixed-Scale
Opera Performance
Opera On Tap, Nov. 2
NOOA
Carol Rausch, Music Director
The Rusty Nail
Porgy & Bess, A Concert Of Songs
Xavier University/LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Music Director
Orpheum Theater
Rinaldo
New Orleans Center For Creative Arts (NOCCA)
Phyllis Treigle, Director
Matthew Wood, Conductor
NOCCA, Lupin Hall
Romeo and Juliet
Loyola Opera Theatre
David Morelock, Director
Carol Rausch, Conductor
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall
Best Chamber Music Performance
A Little Night Music
Musaica
First Unitarian Universalist Church
Mystery Sonatas
Kate Withrow, Violin
Marigny Opera House, Producer
Marigny Opera House
A Musical Christmas
Lyrica Baroque
Ursuline Convent, St. Mary's Church
Russian Fireworks
Jean-Baptiste Monnot, Organist
St. Louis Cathedral
Best Choral Arts Presentation
Mendelssohn's Magnificat
St. Louis Cathedral Choir
Dreux Montegut, Conductor
St. Louis Cathedral
Prelude To Christmas Mass
St. Patrick's Choir
Andrew Mills, Conductor
St. Patrick's Church
Christmas Oratorio, Camille
Saint-Saens
NOVA Masterworks, LPO
David Danzmayr, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Tyler's Suite: Working To Spread The Word About Bullying
Symphony Chorus Of New Orleans/
New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus/
Delgado Community Concert Choir
Steven Edwards, Music Director
Temple Sinai Reform Congregation
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)
Dancing While Black: On Fertile Ground
Angela's Pulse/Junebug Productions
Contemporary Arts Center (CAC)
Giselle Deslondes
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Program Four
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Summer Solstice 2016
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
NOCCA, Lupin Hall
Outstanding Dance
Presentation (Short)
Being Human, Southern Voices 8: Dance Out Loud
Melange Dance Company
CAC
Blissful Insolence, An Evening Of Dance
Newcomb Dance Company
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
Concerto In F, Juxtaposed
Anne Burr Dance Company/Ballet Hysell
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall
Just A Step Beyond The Rain, Love Taps
Theatre On Tap
NOCCA, Nims Black Box Theatre
Outstanding Choreography
(Full Length)
Giselle Deslondes
Maya Taylor
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
The Lipstick
Meryl Murman
CAC
The Nutcracker
Diane L. Carney
Jefferson Performing Arts Society
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Outstanding Choreography (Short)
Episodes (Part 1), Above The Oaks
Jarrell Hamilton
Tulane University Department Of Theatre & Dance
Tulane University, McWilliams Hall
Poems Of The Soul, Program Four
Nikki Hefko
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Searching For Ethos, Emerging Choreographers
Gretchen Erickson
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Sentimental Something. Sincerely, Summer Solstice 2016
Diogo de Lima
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
NOCCA, Lupin Hall
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
Casa Samba
Curtis Pierre, Artistic Director
Marigny Opera Ballet
Dave Hurlbert, Director
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
Gregory Schramel, Artistic Director
Theatre On Tap
Heidi Malnar, Artistic Director