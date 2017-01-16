Here are the nominees for the 2017 Big Easy Tribute to the Classical Arts 

The Big Easy Foundation, or Foundation for Entertainment Development & Education (FEDE), announced two special awards and nominees for outstanding performances of classical music, opera and dance in the New Orleans area in 2016. Awards will be presented at the Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hotel Monteleone.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) swept the category of Best Classical Music Performance and had nine nominations overall, including three entries in the Best New Classical Music Performance.

Opera awards have been separated into categories for full and mixed-scale productions. The New Orleans Opera Association swept Best Grand Opera Production nominations with Dead Man Walking, Macbeth and Don Giovanni.

The Marigny Opera House's resident Marigny Opera Ballet collected the most dance nominations with six, including one for Outstanding Dance Ensemble and Outstanding Choreography for a full-length piece for Maya Taylor's work on Giselle Deslonds.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to dancer, choreographer, director and educator Lula Elzy. Her company, Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 and she is an artist-in-residence at The Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. Elzy has won numerous dance and teaching awards, including a Disney Channel American Teacher Award and the Presidential Scholars Distinguished Teachers Award in the Performing Arts. She appeared in HBO's Treme, the movies Angel Heart and Interview with a Vampire and other works.

The Birdfoot Festival curates chamber music presenations in New Orleans and has had a Young Artist's Program since its inception in 2012. Aspiring musicians receive training and mentorship nine months of the year and in intensive sessions during the annual festival. The program will receive the Arts Education Award.

The Gambit-affiliated FEDE awards annual grants to local artists and organizations. Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the foundation. The luncheon is sponsored by Gambit, Anne Burr, The Hotel Monteleone, Adler's, Hall Piano, Uptown Costume & Dancewear and WWNO 89.9. Tickets are $51. Call Jon Broder at (504) 483-3129 for tickets and information.

Classical Arts Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lula Elzy

Arts Education Award

Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program

2017 Nominations

Best Classical Music Performance 2016

The Firebird

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)

David Danzmayr, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Gluzman Plays Prokofiev

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Osorio Plays Brahms

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theatre

Shostakovich Symphony No. 11

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Best New Classical Music Performance

Harmonielehre

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Mendelssohn Piano Trio

Orpheum Theater

Laurifer Nisus Quadranscentennial by David Anderson

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Mothership

LPO

Fawzi Haimor, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Giselle Deslondes, score by Tucker Fuller

New Resonance Orchestra

Francis Scully, Conductor

Marigny Opera House, Producer

Marigny Opera House

Best Grand Opera Production

Dead Man Walking

New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA)

Tomer Zvulun, Director

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Don Giovanni

NOOA

Brad Dalton, Director

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Macbeth

NOOA

Christopher Mattaliano, Director

Robert Lyall, Conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Best Mixed-Scale Opera Performance

Opera On Tap, Nov. 2

NOOA

Carol Rausch, Music Director

The Rusty Nail

Porgy & Bess, A Concert Of Songs

Xavier University/LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Music Director

Orpheum Theater

Rinaldo

New Orleans Center For Creative Arts (NOCCA)

Phyllis Treigle, Director

Matthew Wood, Conductor

NOCCA, Lupin Hall

Romeo and Juliet

Loyola Opera Theatre

David Morelock, Director

Carol Rausch, Conductor

Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall

Best Chamber Music Performance

A Little Night Music

Musaica

First Unitarian Universalist Church



Mystery Sonatas

Kate Withrow, Violin

Marigny Opera House, Producer

Marigny Opera House



A Musical Christmas

Lyrica Baroque

Ursuline Convent, St. Mary's Church



Russian Fireworks

Jean-Baptiste Monnot, Organist

St. Louis Cathedral





Best Choral Arts Presentation



Mendelssohn's Magnificat

St. Louis Cathedral Choir

Dreux Montegut, Conductor

St. Louis Cathedral



Prelude To Christmas Mass

St. Patrick's Choir

Andrew Mills, Conductor

St. Patrick's Church



Christmas Oratorio, Camille Saint-Saens

NOVA Masterworks, LPO

David Danzmayr, Conductor

Orpheum Theater



Tyler's Suite: Working To Spread The Word About Bullying

Symphony Chorus Of New Orleans/ New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus/

Delgado Community Concert Choir

Steven Edwards, Music Director

Temple Sinai Reform Congregation



Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)



Dancing While Black: On Fertile Ground

Angela's Pulse/Junebug Productions

Contemporary Arts Center (CAC)



Giselle Deslondes

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House



Program Four

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House



Summer Solstice 2016

New Orleans Ballet Theatre

NOCCA, Lupin Hall



Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)



Being Human, Southern Voices 8: Dance Out Loud

Melange Dance Company

CAC



Blissful Insolence, An Evening Of Dance

Newcomb Dance Company

Tulane University, Dixon Hall



Concerto In F, Juxtaposed

Anne Burr Dance Company/Ballet Hysell

Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall



Just A Step Beyond The Rain, Love Taps

Theatre On Tap NOCCA, Nims Black Box Theatre



Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)



Giselle Deslondes

Maya Taylor

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House



The Lipstick

Meryl Murman

CAC



The Nutcracker

Diane L. Carney

Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Jefferson Performing Arts Center



Outstanding Choreography (Short)

Episodes (Part 1), Above The Oaks

Jarrell Hamilton

Tulane University Department Of Theatre & Dance

Tulane University, McWilliams Hall



Poems Of The Soul, Program Four

Nikki Hefko

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House



Searching For Ethos, Emerging Choreographers

Gretchen Erickson

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House



Sentimental Something. Sincerely, Summer Solstice 2016

Diogo de Lima

New Orleans Ballet Theatre

NOCCA, Lupin Hall



Outstanding Dance Ensemble



Casa Samba

Curtis Pierre, Artistic Director



Marigny Opera Ballet

Dave Hurlbert, Director



New Orleans Ballet Theatre

Gregory Schramel, Artistic Director



Theatre On Tap

Heidi Malnar, Artistic Director