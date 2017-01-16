Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 16, 2017 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Here are the nominees for the 2017 Big Easy Tribute to the Classical Arts 

The annual event celebrates dance, opera and classical musi

By
click to enlarge classicalarts-3.jpg

The Big Easy Foundation, or Foundation for Entertainment Development & Education (FEDE), announced two special awards and nominees for outstanding performances of classical music, opera and dance in the New Orleans area in 2016. Awards will be presented at the Tribute to the Classical Arts luncheon Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hotel Monteleone.

  The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) swept the category of Best Classical Music Performance and had nine nominations overall, including three entries in the Best New Classical Music Performance.

  Opera awards have been separated into categories for full and mixed-scale productions. The New Orleans Opera Association swept Best Grand Opera Production nominations with Dead Man Walking, Macbeth and Don Giovanni.

  The Marigny Opera House's resident Marigny Opera Ballet collected the most dance nominations with six, including one for Outstanding Dance Ensemble and Outstanding Choreography for a full-length piece for Maya Taylor's work on Giselle Deslonds.

  A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to dancer, choreographer, director and educator Lula Elzy. Her company, Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 and she is an artist-in-residence at The Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. Elzy has won numerous dance and teaching awards, including a Disney Channel American Teacher Award and the Presidential Scholars Distinguished Teachers Award in the Performing Arts. She appeared in HBO's Treme, the movies Angel Heart and Interview with a Vampire and other works.

  The Birdfoot Festival curates chamber music presenations in New Orleans and has had a Young Artist's Program since its inception in 2012. Aspiring musicians receive training and mentorship nine months of the year and in intensive sessions during the annual festival. The program will receive the Arts Education Award.

  The Gambit-affiliated FEDE awards annual grants to local artists and organizations. Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the foundation. The luncheon is sponsored by Gambit, Anne Burr, The Hotel Monteleone, Adler's, Hall Piano, Uptown Costume & Dancewear and WWNO 89.9. Tickets are $51. Call Jon Broder at (504) 483-3129 for tickets and information.


Slideshow
Classical Arts 2017
Classical Arts 2017 Classical Arts 2017 Classical Arts 2017 Classical Arts 2017 Classical Arts 2017 Classical Arts 2017

Classical Arts 2017

Click to View 7 slides


Classical Arts Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award
Lula Elzy

Arts Education Award
Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program


2017 Nominations

Best Classical Music Performance 2016
The Firebird
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO)
David Danzmayr, Conductor
Orpheum Theater

Gluzman Plays Prokofiev
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater

Osorio Plays Brahms
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theatre

Shostakovich Symphony No. 11
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater


Best New Classical Music Performance

Harmonielehre
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Mendelssohn Piano Trio
Orpheum Theater

Laurifer Nisus Quadranscentennial by David Anderson
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater

Mothership
LPO
Fawzi Haimor, Conductor
Orpheum Theater

Giselle Deslondes, score by Tucker Fuller
New Resonance Orchestra
Francis Scully, Conductor
Marigny Opera House, Producer
Marigny Opera House


Best Grand Opera Production

Dead Man Walking
New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA)
Tomer Zvulun, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Don Giovanni
NOOA
Brad Dalton, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Macbeth
NOOA
Christopher Mattaliano, Director
Robert Lyall, Conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts


Best Mixed-Scale Opera Performance
Opera On Tap, Nov. 2
NOOA
Carol Rausch, Music Director

The Rusty Nail
Porgy & Bess, A Concert Of Songs
Xavier University/LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Music Director
Orpheum Theater

Rinaldo
New Orleans Center For Creative Arts (NOCCA)
Phyllis Treigle, Director
Matthew Wood, Conductor
NOCCA, Lupin Hall

Romeo and Juliet
Loyola Opera Theatre
David Morelock, Director
Carol Rausch, Conductor
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall


Best Chamber Music Performance

A Little Night Music
Musaica
First Unitarian Universalist Church

Mystery Sonatas
Kate Withrow, Violin
Marigny Opera House, Producer
Marigny Opera House

A Musical Christmas
Lyrica Baroque
Ursuline Convent, St. Mary's Church

Russian Fireworks
Jean-Baptiste Monnot, Organist
St. Louis Cathedral


Best Choral Arts Presentation

Mendelssohn's Magnificat
St. Louis Cathedral Choir
Dreux Montegut, Conductor
St. Louis Cathedral

Prelude To Christmas Mass
St. Patrick's Choir
Andrew Mills, Conductor
St. Patrick's Church

Christmas Oratorio, Camille Saint-Saens
NOVA Masterworks, LPO
David Danzmayr, Conductor
Orpheum Theater

Tyler's Suite: Working To Spread The Word About Bullying
Symphony Chorus Of New Orleans/   New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus/
Delgado Community Concert Choir
Steven Edwards, Music Director
Temple Sinai Reform Congregation


Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)

Dancing While Black: On Fertile Ground
Angela's Pulse/Junebug Productions
Contemporary Arts Center (CAC)

Giselle Deslondes
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House

Program Four
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House

Summer Solstice 2016
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
NOCCA, Lupin Hall


Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)

Being Human, Southern Voices 8: Dance Out Loud
Melange Dance Company
CAC

Blissful Insolence, An Evening Of Dance
Newcomb Dance Company
Tulane University, Dixon Hall

Concerto In F, Juxtaposed
Anne Burr Dance Company/Ballet Hysell
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall

Just A Step Beyond The Rain, Love Taps
Theatre On Tap NOCCA, Nims Black Box Theatre


Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)

Giselle Deslondes
Maya Taylor
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House

The Lipstick
Meryl Murman
CAC

The Nutcracker
Diane L. Carney
Jefferson Performing Arts Society
Jefferson Performing Arts Center


Outstanding Choreography (Short)
Episodes (Part 1), Above The Oaks
Jarrell Hamilton
Tulane University Department Of Theatre & Dance
Tulane University, McWilliams Hall

Poems Of The Soul, Program Four
Nikki Hefko
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House

Searching For Ethos, Emerging Choreographers
Gretchen Erickson
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House

Sentimental Something. Sincerely, Summer Solstice 2016
Diogo de Lima
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
NOCCA, Lupin Hall


Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Casa Samba
Curtis Pierre, Artistic Director

Marigny Opera Ballet
Dave Hurlbert, Director

New Orleans Ballet Theatre
Gregory Schramel, Artistic Director

Theatre On Tap
Heidi Malnar, Artistic Director

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of 2017 Big Easy Tribute To The Classical Arts, Foundation For Entertainment Development & Education (FEDE)

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Gomela/to Return: Movement of Our Mother Tongue @ Ashe Power House
    1731 Baronne St. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 29

  • Gambit Pick
    Sea of Common Catastrophe @ University of New Orleans
    Robert E. Nims Theatre, Performing Arts Center, St. Anthony Drive off of 2000 Lakeshore Drive http://www.theatre.uno.edu

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 28

  • Gambit Pick
    White Rabbit Red Rabbit @ St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
    583 Broadway St.

    • Thursdays, Fridays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 27
    • Buy Tickets

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation