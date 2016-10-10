Hogs for the Cause accepting team registrations 

Hogs for the Cause (www.hogsforthecause.org) opened registration for teams interested in participating in its March 31-April 1, 2017 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds.

The annual barbecue festival raises funds to support families with children battling pediatric brain cancer. The 2015 event raised $765,000.

Teams compete in categories including best ribs, pork butt/shoulder, whole hog, sauce and "porkpourri," a category for creative dishes. There were 95 teams at the 2016 event at New Orleans City Park's Festival Grounds. Teams typically use punny names, such as Aporkalypse Now, Piggy Stardust, Swine Spectators and Deuce Pigalow, Pork Gigalo.