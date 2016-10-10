Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Hogs for the Cause accepting team registrations 

By

Hogs for the Cause (www.hogsforthecause.org) opened registration for teams interested in participating in its March 31-April 1, 2017 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds.

  The annual barbecue festival raises funds to support families with children battling pediatric brain cancer. The 2015 event raised $765,000.

  Teams compete in categories including best ribs, pork butt/shoulder, whole hog, sauce and "porkpourri," a category for creative dishes. There were 95 teams at the 2016 event at New Orleans City Park's Festival Grounds. Teams typically use punny names, such as Aporkalypse Now, Piggy Stardust, Swine Spectators and Deuce Pigalow, Pork Gigalo.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Hogs For The Cause, UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds

More New Orleans Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Food News

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation