I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (Nov. 29, 2016) 

1. FREE FLU SHOTS FOR HOSPITALITY WORKERS

Musicians, bartenders and other hospitality workers can receive free flu shots at the second annual Shots 4 Shots clinic, presented by Tales of the Cocktail and the New Orleans Musician's Clinic & Assistance Foundation (NOMAF). The shots are available at d.b.a. and Snug Harbor from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 29, and there will be musical entertainment.

The event aims to decrease the spread of flu among hospitality and entertainment workers, who often are uninsured or underinsured and frequently have to work when they're sick.

2. Quote of the week

"For me, Tuesday's results confirm that we need to build together from the grassroots without delay. We need leadership — here and across the country — committed to the inclusive values on which our nation was founded." — District B City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell in an email to supporters, saying she was "considering" the 2017 mayor's race. Though no one has formally declared, other names that have been mentioned include Council President Jason Williams, state Sen. J.P. Morrell, state Rep. Walt Leger III, former Civil District Court Judge Michael Bagneris and businessman/garbage mogul Sidney Torres IV, whose new TV show The Deed debuts on CNBC in March 2017.

3. Council to vote Dec. 1 on short-term rentals

The New Orleans City Council votes Dec. 1 on final legislation governing short-term rentals (STRs) through websites like Airbnb. The council's controversial passage of a preliminary package last month allows for whole-home STRs on a temporary basis (up to 90 days a year), but opponents are pushing for tighter regulations, including limiting permits to people with a homestead exemption, a move that would prevent people from flipping properties off the housing market.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration is staffing a new agency charged with permitting, data tracking and enforcement. The department will be self-funded by an anticipated $1 million from STR permits and fees.

4. Campbell does Orleans

The St. Claude Avenue club Siberia is best known for its punk and metal shows (not to mention Kukhnya, serving "Slavic soul food"), but not so much for political candidates. But on Nov. 17, Public Service Commissioner and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Foster Campbell made a brief appearance there at a Campbell benefit featuring musicians Helen Gillet, Aurora Nealand and Hurray for the Riff Raff. On Nov. 19, Campbell held a rally and filmed a commercial in Bywater.

Campbell was the top vote-getter in Orleans Parish in the primary, but only 32 votes separated him from fellow Democrat Caroline Fayard: Campbell got 49,801 votes in Orleans to Fayard's 49,769. (The state's top vote getter, Treasurer John Neely Kennedy, came in a distant third in Orleans with 14,732 votes.) Campbell has been buoyed by some national Democrats who see the election as a chance to pick up a Senate seat, but a poll last week by the Trafalgar Group (which correctly picked Donald Trump to win the presidential race) found Kennedy leading Campbell 48-27 percent with few undecideds. The runoff is Dec. 10.

5. Classical's coming back on the New Orleans airwaves

WWNO-FM, New Orleans' public radio station, is raising money from supporters for a planned 24-hour, over-the-air classical music station that would air on 104.9 FM. starting in January 2017.

WWNO, which originally was founded as a classical station in the 1970s, switched from a classical format to traditional National Public Radio in 2012.

According to the station's website, the purchase of the new license is currently under review by the FCC; if the sale is approved, the new classical station would launch in January, reaching most WWNO listeners in the New Orleans area. The station currently is fundraising to match the cost of initial operations and says its capital cost is $225,000. More than half that goal is in hand, and the rest is being raised. A spokesman for WWNO had no comment when reached by Gambit. 6. DA, council squabble over 2017 budget

New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro slammed the New Orleans City Council for cutting $600,000 from his 2017 budget request. Cannizzaro's 2017 budget will be more than $10 million, including state funding; Cannizzaro had requested $7.63 million from the city. In a statement, the DA called his office "one of the worst municipally funded prosecutor's offices in the state of Louisiana" and said the cut "will have a dramatic effect on securing public safety in a time when crime is steadily increasing."

Cannizzaro and District A City Councilwoman Susan Guidry, who chairs the Criminal Justice Committee, have sparred over the DA's prosecution of juvenile offenders in adult court. Earlier this month, the council questioned the DA's 90 percent case-acceptance rate and suggested Cannizzaro accept fewer cases to work within his budget.

"I question the wisdom of a [City Council] that would slash the budget of a law enforcement agency that is not only systemically underfunded but is also the only agency not operating under threat of federal intervention," Cannizzaro said.

In a statement to Gambit, the City Council said, "Many budgets across the city were cut this year, and the DA's office was no exception. ... The Council has repeatedly asked the DA to explore new performance measures regarding how his office operates based on national best practices; however, this is not occurring."

7. Edgar 'Dooky' Chase dies at 88

Edgar "Dooky" Chase, who cofounded his eponymous restaurant in 1941 with his wife Leah, died last week at 88. Chase was a jazz musician and civic leader who served on the board of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and New Orleans Tourist Commission. Chase also was instrumental in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, hosting integrated groups at his restaurant during segregation. In a statement, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Chase was "a man dedicated to faith who had an infectious smile, a word of wisdom or joke for anyone who came through his doors on Orleans Avenue."

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of press time.

8. A week of HIV/AIDS awareness

The third annual New Orleans HIV/AIDS Awareness Week begins Nov. 28, leading up to World AIDS Day Dec. 1. More than 1,100 people in Louisiana were diagnosed with HIV in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New Orleans ranks third in the U.S. for HIV diagnoses and fourth for AIDS, while Baton Rouge has the highest per capita rates of HIV and AIDS diagnoses in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The week's events include a Riding Red in the City bike ride beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 (call 504-309-3262, ext. 104 for details); health care training at the New Orleans Regional AIDS Planning Council (2601 Tulane Ave., Suite 400) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30; and a prayer breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. George's Episcopal Church (4600 St. Charles Ave.), followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 3 p.m. at Washington Square Park (700 Elysian Fields Ave.). There also is an Art Against AIDS Gala at Club XLIV in Champions Square from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 3.

9. Trees for free

'Tis the season for Christmas conifers, but the NOLA Tree Project is giving away something that lasts longer: live trees. "The Big TREEsy Giveaway" is hosted by the New Orleans Department of Parks & Parkways (DPP) and the Sewerage and Water Board, and plans to give away 1,000 trees you can plant at home.

It takes place Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at the DPP offices at 2829 Gentilly Blvd. Visit www.nolatreeproject.org for more information.

10. Ducking out

Adieu, Duck Dynasty. The faux-reality show about north Louisiana's Robertson family, which was a massive hit in its day and turned some of the Robertsons into political players, will end its run in April after 11 seasons. Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Bobby Jindal and David Vitter are among the GOP politicos who touted Robertson endorsements — with mixed results.