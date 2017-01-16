Inauguration week events in New Orleans 

Tuesday, Jan 17

In response to a contentious election fraught with racial anxieties, there are events for the National Day of Racial Healing at Ashe Cultural Arts Center (1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) with discussions, music, yoga, acupuncture and refreshments. 5 p.m.

Political pundits James Carville and Mary Matalin and political science professors from Tulane University, Louisiana State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discuss the 2016 election and what happens next at Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center (room 213). 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 19

Antenna (3718 St. Claude Ave.) hosts the "inaugural" meeting of its anti-fascist reading club, for those of you wondering about those "NO to fascism" flyers around town. Bring a potluck dish to share. 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan 20

Chris Trew hosts comedians Jonathan Evans, Maggie Ritchie, Derek Dupuy, Julia Fleckman and more at "The Alternative Inauguration" show at The New Movement (2706 St. Claude Ave.). 7:30 p.m.

The Valiant Theatre and Lounge (6621 St. Claude Ave., Arabi) presents Tyrants and Fools: Shakespeare for the Inauguration, with scenes about ambition, power, corruption and tyranny. Donations accepted. Half of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood's New Orleans Health Center. 8 p.m.

Anti-Trumpians can dance out their frustrations at Poor Boys Bar's (1328 St. Bernard Ave.) anti-inaugural dance party. 9:30 p.m.

Saturay, Jan 21

Though not necessarily an inauguration event, it's never been a more pressing time to stand up for LGBT rights. New Orleans Pride kicks off 2017 with a cocktail party and announcements about this year's Pride events at Hotel Le Marais (717 Conti St.). 8 p.m.

Picolla Tushy and Bar Redux (801 Poland Ave.) present "Politically Undressed," an evening of politically inspired burlesque performances. 9 p.m. — KAT STROMQUIST