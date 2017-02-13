Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 13, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Joyce Manor's Cody hearts club band 

The pop-punk band is at Gasa Gasa Feb. 14

By
click to enlarge mus_rec.jpg

Joyce Manor

Feb. 14

10 p.m. Tuesday

Gasa Gasa 4920 Freret St. (504) 338-3567 www.gasagasa.com

Anyone unfamiliar with Joyce Manor's extraordinary output can remedy that over the next couple of hours. Like, all of it: not only the Torrance, California, quartet's four "full-length" albums, each a Doppler-effected rush of post-adolescent, pre-adult mood swings that extend from 13 to 25 minutes (settle in), but also its 2012 collection Collection, its three 2009 demo recordings and its three split-EPs since (or you can just jump in at defining second record Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired and fall in love immediately). It's hard to pinpoint exactly how this band is able to high-step through the trip-wired minefield of pop/punk where so many others bellyflop into smithereens. I think it has something to do with the pious belief in both pop and punk as mutually inclusive houses of worship, as opposed to a single, hybridized hypocrisy. There's also the blood-curdling refusal by singer Barry Johnson to descend into masturbatory emo blubbery — even while barking warnings like "You're better off not trying too hard" on bizarrely heartrending mini-opuses such as "Midnight Service at the Mutter Museum." On 2016's Cody (Epitaph), the boys enlist a new drummer, a new producer (Rob Schnapf, who helmed every great Elliott Smith album) and the same ventricle-exploding affect. It's sweet relief for everyone feeling whitewashed by nu-Weezer. AJJ and Mannequin Pussy open. Tickets $15.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

More by Noah Bonaparte Pais

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Ligeti Split @ Tulane University
    Dixon Hall http://www.tulane.edu/~theatre

    • Wed., Feb. 15, 7 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Death, Heavy Lids, Alternative Facts @ Siberia
    2227 St. Claude Ave. http://www.siberianola.com

    • Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    The Radio Dept., Germans @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Tyvek and Fred Thomas @ Circle Bar
    1032 St. Charles Ave. http://www.circlebarneworleans.com

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 11 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Null, Pope, Hound @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Mon., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation