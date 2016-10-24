Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Music » Music Special Issue

Kevin Gates performs at Voodoo 2016 

click to enlarge voodoo3-1.jpg

Photo by Jeff Forney

8:45 P.M. // Friday // Pepsi Stage

After countless mixtapes dating back to the mid-2000s, the Baton Rouge rapper finally released a studio album, January's acclaimed Isiah, propelled by hit singles "2 Phones" (one for the plug, one for the load) and "Really Really" (the answer to whether he's high, has money on his mind, is lying and is out of his mind). Perhaps his biggest hit, though, came in March on an episode of Pitchfork's Over/Under web series, on which he sang Adele ("that bitch the truth") and an impressive medley of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Panic at the Disco and Creed, doing his best Scott Stapp impression. "With his f—ing chin and his f—ing nose," he said. "But that motherf—er gonna touch your heart."

