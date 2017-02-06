King Cake Festival winners announced 

the King Cake Festival (www.kingcakefestival.org) announced winners of its fourth annual event.

Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square Jan. 29 to soak up sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.

Judges chose winners in five categories from 26 entries by bakeries and restaurants across the region. Winner of both the best traditional king cake and most unique king cake awards was The Cocoa Bean Bakery & Cafe (910 E. Morris Ave., Hammond, 985-345-2002; www.thecocabeanbakery.com). Northshore favorite Nonna Randazzo's (22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, 985-898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com) won both best nontraditional and best presentation for its bananas Foster king cake, and Maurice French Pastries (3501 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, 504-885-1526; www.mauricefrenchpastries.com) won for the king cake most likely to replace a meal.

Festivalgoers also cast their votes for a crowd favorite. The winner was Nonna Randazzo's, followed by Cannata's (www.cannataskingcakes.com) and Maurice French Pastries.

Proceeds from the festival, which first started in 2014, benefited patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children and their families.