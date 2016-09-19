Lakefront seafood restaurant Station 6 opens in Bucktown 

Station 6 (105 Metairie Hammond Highway, Metairie, 504-345-2936; www.station6nola.com) opened in Bucktown Sept. 9, and it's all about family.

Husband-and-wife team Alison Vega-Knoll and Andrew Knoll run the show, and their sons help out in the dining room and the kitchen. Guests are greeted by a blown up photograph of a 7-year-old Alison and her father fishing on a boat in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

"All of it just brings back a lot of memories," Vega-Knoll says.

The menu is inspired by the Louisiana seafood dishes the two ate when they were young.

"The crabmeat casserole — this was something at Christmastime we would all run to get as soon as we got to my grandmother's house," Vega-Knoll says.

Vega-Knoll opened Vega Tapas Cafe on Metairie Road in the late '90s. The couple spent 10 years in the Caribbean before returning to New Orleans to raise their four sons.

Knoll, who also is a chef and worked at Emeril's, is a partner in Craig Borges' New Orleans Seafood Co., a seafood supplier, so when the couple decided to open their restaurant, seafood was a natural choice. But the menu is a far cry from the fried staples and boil baskets around town. Dishes include grilled salmon tacos, silky yellowfin tuna tartare served with jicama slaw and avocado and a skillet of "sizzling" garlic shrimp, doused in a sauce of capers, lemon and Parmesan. The restaurant will change the menu according to what seafood is available.

"He always knows what's coming in on the boat, so if something isn't great or available one day, we'll take it off and switch it out with something else," Alison says.

Larger seafood plates include cracked crab stew with Gulf shrimp, oysters and cornbread; blackened Gulf fish with roasted potatoes and garlic lemon butter; and char-grilled oyster pasta served with French bread. There's also a grilled lamb burger with cucumber-feta salad and rosemary and jalapeno aioli; a fried chicken sandwich topped with blue cheese sauce; and the "sloppy Drew," made with braised beef, provolone and onion jam.

The restaurant seats 80 people and there is covered outdoor dining space. Station 6 is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.