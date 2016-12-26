Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 26, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live Music Events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 27, 2016-Jan.2, 2017) 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES DEMARIA
  • Photo by James Demaria

Dr. John & the Nite Trippers
Tue.-Wed. Dec. 27-28 | Dr. John's final gig of 2016 is the same as it always is: filling in the dead air between "Deck the Halls" and "Auld Lang Syne" at Tipitina's. Leyla McCalla opens at 9 p.m. on Tuesday; Stooges Brass Band opens at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

click to enlarge clintmaedgen.jpg

Clint Maedgen and Margaret Fowler
Thu. Dec. 29 | Clint Maedgen led his roving psychedelic rock 'n' roll project Liquidrone and cofounded the New Orleans Bingo! Show before playing a more traditional role with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. He and Margaret Fowler sing duets by musicians from Leonard Cohen to the Velvet Underground. At 9 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.

click to enlarge marknormand.jpg

Mark Normand and Sean Patton
Fri. Dec. 30 | The homecoming kings of comedy return to their native New Orleans on a special edition of the weekly Comedy F— Yeah showcase from comedians Mary-Devon Dupuy and Vincent Zambon. Adam Cayton Holland also is on the bill at 8 p.m. at Dragon's Den.

click to enlarge galactic_4261_4_copy_20111128_151455.jpg

Galactic with Boyfriend
Sat. Dec. 31 | Galactic's 2015 LP Into the Deep (Provogue) offered a veritable smorgasbord of unexpected guests, from Mavis Staples to Macy Gray. For this 2016 sendoff, they're paired with the "Marie Antoinette"-vetted MC Boyfriend, whose strip-hop opening is an ideal last thing to see this year. At 10 p.m. at Tipitina's.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    Dr. John & the Nite Trippers @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Tue., Dec. 27, 9 p.m. and Wed., Dec. 28, 9 p.m.
    • 1 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick
    Clint Maedgen & Friends @ Chickie Wah Wah
    2828 Canal St. http://www.chickiewahwah.com

    • Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Galactic, Boyfriend @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation