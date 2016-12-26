Live Music Events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 27, 2016-Jan.2, 2017) 

click to enlarge Photo by James Demaria

Dr. John & the Nite Trippers

Tue.-Wed. Dec. 27-28 | Dr. John's final gig of 2016 is the same as it always is: filling in the dead air between "Deck the Halls" and "Auld Lang Syne" at Tipitina's. Leyla McCalla opens at 9 p.m. on Tuesday; Stooges Brass Band opens at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

click to enlarge

Clint Maedgen and Margaret Fowler

Thu. Dec. 29 | Clint Maedgen led his roving psychedelic rock 'n' roll project Liquidrone and cofounded the New Orleans Bingo! Show before playing a more traditional role with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. He and Margaret Fowler sing duets by musicians from Leonard Cohen to the Velvet Underground. At 9 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.

click to enlarge

Mark Normand and Sean Patton

Fri. Dec. 30 | The homecoming kings of comedy return to their native New Orleans on a special edition of the weekly Comedy F— Yeah showcase from comedians Mary-Devon Dupuy and Vincent Zambon. Adam Cayton Holland also is on the bill at 8 p.m. at Dragon's Den.

Galactic with Boyfriend

Galactic with Boyfriend

Sat. Dec. 31 | Galactic's 2015 LP Into the Deep (Provogue) offered a veritable smorgasbord of unexpected guests, from Mavis Staples to Macy Gray. For this 2016 sendoff, they're paired with the "Marie Antoinette"-vetted MC Boyfriend, whose strip-hop opening is an ideal last thing to see this year. At 10 p.m. at Tipitina's.