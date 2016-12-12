Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 12, 2016

Live music in New Orleans this week (Dec. 13-19, 2016) 

Kool Keith
Tue. Dec. 13 | The untamed Bronx MC has raged on the fringe of hip-hop for more than three decades, forever rap's weird uncle, whether with Ultramagnetic MCs or as his Dr. Octagon, Black Elvis or Dr. Dooom. New Orleans' upcoming queen Delish opens with Gary Wrong Group at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

Burn the Throne V
Thu.-Sat. Dec. 15-17 | Louisiana's stalwart bayou wizards Thou headline a three-day metal festival sampling the South's darker, danker lords of doom. 10 p.m. Thursday at Poor Boys, and 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Gasa Gasa.

The Jesus and Mary Chain
Fri. Dec. 16 | After 18 years of huffing and bluffing, The Jesus and Mary Chain finally blew the house down: "Amputation," the gale-force Scottish post-punks' first new music since its 1998 album Munki, arrived last week as a harbinger of Damage and Joy (due March 2016). Mark Crozer and the Rels opens at 9 p.m. at the Joy Theater.

Zebra
Fri. Dec. 16 | Zebra refuses to walk away. New Orleans' guitar heroes — the midpoint between Down and Better Than Ezra — are resurrecting their 1982 eponymous debut for a January gig at Mulcahy's on Long Island, so practice your fist pumps before this homecoming parade. Lillian Axe opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

