December 19, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Dec. 20-26, 2016) 

Open Marriage and Proud/Father
Wed. Dec. 21 | New Orleans experimental noise artist Proud/Father joins Oregon's Open Marriage for a split cassette tape release of avant-garde, cascading drone and ambient noise. Frigid, Corey Cruse and Grey Economie open at 8 p.m. at Mudlark Public Theatre.

Home for the Holidays
Thu. Dec. 22 | Trombone Shorty, Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers, John Boutte, Shamarr Allen, James Andrews, Robin Barnes and others perform at the annual benefit for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to NOCCA students. At 8 p.m. at the House of Blues.

The Dominic Minix Quartet
Fri. Dec. 23 | For its monthly collaborative Clashback series, the quartet — led by virtuoso New Orleans native Dominic Minix — celebrates the release of Cannonball Adderall, released under its alias Young Vol. Quinten Corvette, Baron Ahmon, AF THE NAYSAYER and DJ Lil Jodeci are also on the bill at 10 p.m. at Three Keys at the Ace Hotel.

Rik Slave's Country Persuasion
Fri. Dec. 23 | Friday nights at Circle Bar pull off a perfectly timed two-step: killing off a workweek with Rik Slave's Country Persuasion (7 p.m.) and immediately ushering in the weekend with the "Alligator Chomp Chomp" swamp-pop spin session by DJ Matty 'n' Mitch (10 p.m.).

