December 05, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Dec. 6-12, 2016) 

Seu Jorge
Tue. Dec. 6 | As Pele dos Santos, the embedded troubadour and David Bowie devotee in 2004's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Seu Jorge set "Starman" and "Lady Stardust" adrift on Portuguese-tongued, acoustic-memory bliss. For this tribute tour, Jorge performs his loving covers on a stage set-dressed to evoke the deck of Zissou's Belafonte. At 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Gogol Bordello with Nick Zinner
Fri.-Sat. Dec. 9-10 | Following last weekend's inspired town hall (Lost Bayou Ramblers, Rickie Lee Jones, Langhorne Slim and Spider Stacy), this "Dada Western" centennial is a creative shootout between Eugene Hutz's Gogol Bordello crew and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner at the Music Box Village at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Nick Waterhouse
Mon. Dec. 12 | On his third LP, the California songwriter embraces R&B, soul and rock 'n' roll with tailored tweed and record store-as-grad school chops. Recorded live to tape in a mobile studio, September's Never Twice is a warm, hiss-and-pop tribute to Leiber and Stoller's "we make records" maxim. Guitar Lightnin' Lee opens at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

