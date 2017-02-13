Live music in New Orleans this week (Feb. 14-20, 2017) 

Legeti Split

Wed.-Thu. Feb. 15-16 | The Birdfoot Festival presents two chamber concerts featuring British pianist Danny Driver and highlighting the music of Hungarian composer Gyorgy Ligeti. At 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dillard University's Cook Theatre and at 8 p.m. Thursday at Tulane University's Dixon Hall.

Death

Fri. Feb. 17 | Inspired by Alice Cooper and consecrated in Jeff Howlett's 2013 documentary A Band Called Death, Detroit's uncredited proto-punk brotherhood beat the Ramones and Sex Pistols to the punch by two years. The band — inactive from 1977-2009 — makes its New Orleans debut. Heavy Lids, Planchettes, Alternative Facts and DJ Rotten Milk open at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

The Radio Dept.

Sat. Feb. 18 | As a reminder Americans aren't the only disillusioned ones, indie-pop classicists The Radio Dept. ended a six-year LP drought with 2016's Running Out of Love (Labrador), a dissenting opinion on Swedish foreign and domestic policy couched in glowing electro. Germans open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

Tyvek and Fred Thomas

Sat. Feb. 18 | Detroit punk lifers/heroes Tyvek, fresh off 2016's combustible Origin of What, are joined by songwriter Fred Thomas, whose 2017 album Changer is one massive, anxious and contemplative rock 'n' roll anthem. Evil Rats and Black Abba open at 10 p.m. at Circle Bar.

Null

Mon. Feb. 20 | On 2016's Sleepwalking Days, the Birmingham, Alabama band wrings heavy metal from its minimal, moody arrangements and monolithic riffs, leaving enough space for haunting vocal harmonies to float over it all like a fog. New Orleans' Pope and Hound open at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

