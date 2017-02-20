Live music in New Orleans this week (Feb. 20-27, 2017) 

click to enlarge Agenlina Castillo

Jonathan Richman

Wed. Feb. 22 | The original Modern Lover returns to One Eyed Jacks in the same setup as his 2012 and 2015 visits (solo, save for his timekeeper, ex-Giant Sand drummer Tommy Larkins) but with a new offering: Ishkode! Ishkode! (Blue Arrow), Richman's first original LP since 2010. At 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Roman Alokhin

Krewe Debauche Ball

Fri. Feb. 24 | The inaugural Carnival ball from gypsy punks Debauche also includes Tasche and the Psychedelic Roses, DJ Kerry Lynn, BARIQ Belly Dance Company and other performances. At 9 p.m. at the Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center.

click to enlarge

Power Trip

Sat. Feb. 25 | Texas thrashers Power Trip fuse hardcore punk's attitude with arena metal's earthmover arrangements on albums that read like executive-order reviews (Manifest Decimation, Nightmare Logic). No wonder they draw headlines such as "Power Trip Mean More to Dallas than the Cowboys Ever Did" (thank you, Noisey). Iron Reagan, Most Heinous and Fat Stupid Ugly People open at 9 p.m. at Siberia.

click to enlarge

LEON

Sun. Feb. 26 | The latest confirmation of pop music as Sweden's chief cultural export, singer-songwriter LEON will release a full-length this year to follow her 2015 teaser Treasure, led by the effervescent breakup jam "Tired of Talking." Jacob Banks opens at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.