Live music in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

Michigan Rattlers with Max and the Martians

Wed. Feb. 8 | Equally adept at stripped-down sadness and amped-up madness, No Depression throwbacks Michigan Rattlers conjure fond memories of Drive-By Truckers' border breaks and cross-legged Richard Buckner concerts. Max and the Martians, led by New Orleans jealous guy Max Bien-Kahn, opens at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

Astro album release

Fri. Feb. 10 | New Orleans musician Robert Landry celebrates the release of Confide in Jest — his latest album under his Astro pseudonym and the first release for new local label Strange Daisy — with video projections soundtracked by miniature bedroom pop suites paired with sweeping ambient scores. Chris Rehm, Dahlia El-Shafei and Royale Lassai also perform at 9:30 p.m. at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.

<a href="http://thisisastro.bandcamp.com/album/confide-in-jest">Confide In Jest by Astro</a>

Christian McBride

Fri. Feb. 10 | Bandleader and bassist Christian McBride has worked with everyone from jazz legends McCoy Tyner and Freddie Hubbard to contemporaries including Joshua Redman and pop stars from James Brown to The Roots. He's joined by David Torkanowsky, Johnny Vidacovich and Detroit Brooks for a free concert at 8 p.m. at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center.

Vox and the Hound with Alexis & the Samurai

Fri. Feb. 10 | This twin bill of New Orleans simpatico bands is a celebration of two launches: Alexis & the Samurai's February tour; and Vox and the Hound's "Recapitated," a shake-weighted paranoid anthem off Aloha Shores (due in spring on Community Records). At 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.