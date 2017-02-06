Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017

Live music in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

click to enlarge michigan_rattlers_shot_01_0047.jpg

Michigan Rattlers with Max and the Martians
Wed. Feb. 8 | Equally adept at stripped-down sadness and amped-up madness, No Depression throwbacks Michigan Rattlers conjure fond memories of Drive-By Truckers' border breaks and cross-legged Richard Buckner concerts. Max and the Martians, led by New Orleans jealous guy Max Bien-Kahn, opens at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

Astro album release
Fri. Feb. 10 | New Orleans musician Robert Landry celebrates the release of Confide in Jest — his latest album under his Astro pseudonym and the first release for new local label Strange Daisy — with video projections soundtracked by miniature bedroom pop suites paired with sweeping ambient scores. Chris Rehm, Dahlia El-Shafei and Royale Lassai also perform at 9:30 p.m. at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.

click to enlarge christianmcbridevert.113323.jpg

Christian McBride
Fri. Feb. 10 | Bandleader and bassist Christian McBride has worked with everyone from jazz legends McCoy Tyner and Freddie Hubbard to contemporaries including Joshua Redman and pop stars from James Brown to The Roots. He's joined by David Torkanowsky, Johnny Vidacovich and Detroit Brooks for a free concert at 8 p.m. at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center.

click to enlarge vox_and_the_hound.jpg

Vox and the Hound with Alexis & the Samurai
Fri. Feb. 10 | This twin bill of New Orleans simpatico bands is a celebration of two launches: Alexis & the Samurai's February tour; and Vox and the Hound's "Recapitated," a shake-weighted paranoid anthem off Aloha Shores (due in spring on Community Records). At 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

