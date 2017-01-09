Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 09, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 10-16, 2017) 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CLARA BALZARY
  • Photo by Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tue. Jan. 10 | Reprising both their 2012 arena throw-down and last year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival dust-up, Anthony Kiedis and company continue their New Orleans brass shine with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Jack Irons — the Chili Peppers' founding drummer — opens at 7 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANGELA OWENS
  • Photo by Angela Owens

The Body
Wed. Jan. 11 | Plenty of artists made albums commenting on the morbidity of 2016, but none captured its sound quite like Portland, Oregon, terror orchestra The Body. No One Deserves Happiness (Thrill Jockey) is music not just for tearing calendar pages, but burning them. Jasper den Hartigh and Corey Cruse open at 7 p.m. at the Mudlark Theatre.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALLEN LAMB
  • Photo by Allen Lamb

American Wrestlers and Ne-Hi
Thu. Jan. 12 | American Wrestlers' Goodbye Terrible Youth (Fat Possum) is songwriter Gary McClure's distorted Dear John to his younger vision of the world. Chicago's Ne-Hi counters with the jangly pop anthem "Stay Young" from its forthcoming 2017 LP Offers. New Orleans artist To Be Loved, who unveiled glassy post-disco and bedroom-pop R&B on 2016's promising EP Age, opens at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GENE MARTIN
  • Photo by Gene Martin

Houston Person
Fri. Jan. 13 | The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Jazz and Civil Rights Movement concert tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. features renowned hard bop and soul jazz saxophonist Houston Person, the Herlin Riley Quintet and an appearance by singer Leah Chase. At 7 p.m. at Dillard University's Lawless Memorial Chapel.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Smoothie King Center
    1501 Girod St. http://www.neworleansarena.com

    • Tue., Jan. 10, 6 p.m.
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Gambit Pick
    The Body, Divtech, Jasper Den Hartigh, Corey Cruse @ Mudlark Theatre
    1200 Port St.

    • Wed., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    American Wrestlers, Ne-Hi @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jazz & the Civil Rights Movement feat. Houston Person, Herlin Riley Quartet, Leah Chase @ Dillard University
    Lawless Memorial Chapel, 2601 Gentilly Blvd. http://www.dillard.edu

    • Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation