Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 10-16, 2017) 

click to enlarge Photo by Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tue. Jan. 10 | Reprising both their 2012 arena throw-down and last year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival dust-up, Anthony Kiedis and company continue their New Orleans brass shine with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Jack Irons — the Chili Peppers' founding drummer — opens at 7 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.

click to enlarge Photo by Angela Owens

The Body

Wed. Jan. 11 | Plenty of artists made albums commenting on the morbidity of 2016, but none captured its sound quite like Portland, Oregon, terror orchestra The Body. No One Deserves Happiness (Thrill Jockey) is music not just for tearing calendar pages, but burning them. Jasper den Hartigh and Corey Cruse open at 7 p.m. at the Mudlark Theatre.

<a href="http://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-deserves-happiness">No One Deserves Happiness by the body</a>

click to enlarge Photo by Allen Lamb

American Wrestlers and Ne-Hi

Thu. Jan. 12 | American Wrestlers' Goodbye Terrible Youth (Fat Possum) is songwriter Gary McClure's distorted Dear John to his younger vision of the world. Chicago's Ne-Hi counters with the jangly pop anthem "Stay Young" from its forthcoming 2017 LP Offers. New Orleans artist To Be Loved, who unveiled glassy post-disco and bedroom-pop R&B on 2016's promising EP Age, opens at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

click to enlarge Photo by Gene Martin

Houston Person

Fri. Jan. 13 | The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Jazz and Civil Rights Movement concert tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. features renowned hard bop and soul jazz saxophonist Houston Person, the Herlin Riley Quintet and an appearance by singer Leah Chase. At 7 p.m. at Dillard University's Lawless Memorial Chapel.