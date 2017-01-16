Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 16, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 17-23, 2017) 

click to enlarge sexydexf.jpg

Sexy Dex and the Fresh album release
Wed. Jan. 18 | Kicking down the door with the Prince-ly 2016 singles "SP33D R4CR" and "My BAE-B," Plus 1 Edition (Community/VoidLife) — the first full-length by local dance-floor provocateurs Sexy Dex and the Fresh — doubles as a debut and an encore. Push Push and Naughty Palace open at 9:30 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NOELLE DUQUETTE
  • Photo by Noelle Duquette

Boytoy
Thu. Jan 19 | Filed under B somewhere near The Breeders and Beat Happening, 2015's Grackle is a hook-filled, nostalgia-tripping skater punk's dream. The trio teased its follow-up with a wavy surf-inspired cover of psychedelic '60s single "When the Night Falls" by The Eyes. Lenny Zenith opens at 10 p.m. at Circle Bar.

Lydia Loveless
Sat. Jan. 21 | Midwest belter Lydia Loveless is only 26, but she's already wrapped five records (including 2016 whetstone Real) and been the subject of her own documentary, Who Is Lydia Loveless? — an open question whose answer keeps changing. At 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa

