January 23, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 24-30, 2017) 

Atmosphere
Tue. Jan. 24 | The Minneapolis MC/DJ duo Slug and Ant have lasted long enough to issue the baptism and eulogy of the "conscious" hip-hop movement. "When the Lights Go Out," off last year's Fishing Blues (Rhymesayers), is a ghost-ridden victory lap with both Kool Keith and MF Doom calling shotgun. Brother Ali, deM atlaS, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word open at 8 p.m. at Republic.

Big Freedia's Birthday Carnival
Fri. Jan. 27 | The Queen of Bounce celebrates her birthday with an all-night party and performances from Tank & the Bangas, Quickie Mart, Rusty Lazer, Sexual Thunder! and others. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. at Blue Nile.

Unknown Hinson with Scott H. Biram
Fri. Jan. 27 | Stuart Baker claims his stage name came straight from his birth certificate: "Mama: Miss Hinson. Daddy: Unknown." The world's coolest hothead (aka Early Cuyler on Adult Swim's Squidbillies) packs a .38 in one hand and a six-shooter's worth of bullseye recordings (Target Practice, Reloaded) in the other. Scott H. Biram, The Unnaturals and The Rotten Cores open at 9 p.m. at Siberia.

Marching Church
Sat. Jan. 28 | Former Iceage frontman Elias Bender Ronnenfelt embraces the Nick Cave glimpsed in his latter punk band's tail end on 2016's Telling It Like It Is (Sacred Bones), a decadent and provocative poem at a late-night piano bar before the end of the world. Bernardino Femminielli and Boyish Charm open at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

