Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2017) 

The Dean Ween Group

Wed. Feb. 1 | One-half of the 30-year one-liner that is Ween, Michael "Mickey" Melchiondo (aka Dean Ween) debuted as a solo artist with November's pseudo-eponymous The Deaner Album (ATO), a station-surfing diarrheal wipeout that amounts to corrective Gene therapy. At 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

Legendary Shack Shakers

Wed. Feb. 1 | The lineup behind founder J.D. Wilkes has changed, but the Legendary Shack Shakers continue to fuse rockabilly, blues and Southern rock on releases like 2015's The Southern Surreal. The band headlines a rockabilly showcase with The Brains, Delta Bombers and Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass at 9 p.m. at Siberia.

click to enlarge

Nots

Wed. Feb. 1 | On the band's second album, 2016's Cosmetic (Goner Records), Nots conjures the Raincoats and adds layers of psychedelic krautrock-driven fuzz and far-out sounds to its arsenal of fire-starting garage punk. The Memphis band kicks off a February tour with Black Abba and Koln at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge Photo by Renata Raksha

Austra

Thu. Feb. 2 | Issued on Inauguration Day, Future Politics (Domino), the third LP from Canadian electronic siren Katie Stelmanis, is an amalgamation of its two-word title: a crystal disco ball shattered and pieced back together in jagged, glittering shards. The Range and Shuvuuia open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge

Mike IX Williams benefit

Sat. Feb. 4 | Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams underwent a successful liver transplant last year, and he's expected to rejoin the band in April (Randy Blythe and Phil Anselmo had been filling in). At this benefit for Williams' medical bills, Louisiana's metal titans Thou perform with Quintron's Weather Warlock, Mountain of Wizard and New Orleans punk bands Fat Stupid Ugly People and Dummy Dumpster. At 2 p.m. at Poor Boys.