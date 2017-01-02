Live music in New Orleans this week (Jan. 6-12, 2017) 

click to enlarge

PiaNOLA Festival

Tue.-Sun. Jan. 3-8 | Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, a longtime member of the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center, headlines Festival PiaNOLA Jan. 3-8. The festival also features winners from the 2016 New Orleans International Piano Competition. McDermott performs twice with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and in a salon concert (6:30 p.m. Saturday). Visit www.masno.org for details.

Ricky B

Fri. Jan. 6 | The pioneering bounce artist, whose retrospective B Is for Bounce has become a New Orleans classic, closes out Twelfth Night alongside Chicago's Lowdown Brass Band. MC Sweet T & the Tassty Hotzzz and Organized Crime Brass Band join the bill at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

click to enlarge Photo by Cyril Vetter

Deacon John and the Ivories' tribute to Allen Toussaint

Sat. Jan. 7 | As a young guitarist, Deacon John Moore performed on many hits produced by Allen Toussaint — it wasn't until the 1990s that he released albums featuring himself as a bandleader and bluesman. He leads a tribute to Toussaint at 9 p.m. at Rock 'N' Bowl.

click to enlarge

Pine Leaf Boys

Sat. Jan. 7 | The Pine Leaf Boys have become ambassadors for Cajun music, including for the U.S. State Department, which has sent the band on tours of Scandinavia, the Middle East and former Soviet republics. At 10 p.m. at d.b.a.

Mayhaps

Sun. Jan. 8 | Released last Febru- ary yet still resonating, the eponymous debut EP from Baton Rouge's Mayhaps suggests a Red Stick Radiohead that never shook The Bends. Midriff and The Painted Hands open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge

Willie Nelson & Family

Sun. Jan. 8 | "Busted flat in Baton Rouge, headin' for the trains," Willie Nelson sang in an ACL Live tribute to Kris Kristofferson that aired on New Year's Eve. It's uncertain if "Me and Bobby McGee" will make an appearance at this Family gathering, but here's to an easier trip down I-10. Runaway June opens at 8 p.m. at House of Blues.