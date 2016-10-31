Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 1-7, 2016) 

True Widow

Thu. Nov. 3 | How much doom can one band wring? True Widow's second New Orleans appearance in 2016 follows its fourth LP Avvolgere (Relapse), another gorgeous, down-tuned round of moving, melodic sludge from the Dallas three piece. Mary Lattimore and Ex Specter open at 7 p.m. at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.

Thee Oh Sees

Sat. Nov. 5 | Because of Guided By Voices' concurrent visit, Thee Oh Sees are only the second most prolific act in town this week. John Dwyer's thumb-busting San Fran band naturally has two 2016 releases, A Weird Exits (Castle Face) and An Odd Entrances (due Nov. 18). Amplified Heat and Bottomfeeders open at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Guided By Voices with Surfer Blood

Sun. Nov. 6 | Robert Pollard has made solo albums with collaborators that could be Guided By Voices records. He played every instrument on April's self-released Please Be Honest — the 23rd-ish GBV album, neck-and-neck with his 22 solo LPs and countless side-projects — and then welcomed back former guitarist Doug Gillard. Go figure. Surfer Blood opens at 8 p.m. at Republic.