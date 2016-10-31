Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 1-7, 2016) 

True Widow
Thu. Nov. 3 | How much doom can one band wring? True Widow's second New Orleans appearance in 2016 follows its fourth LP Avvolgere (Relapse), another gorgeous, down-tuned round of moving, melodic sludge from the Dallas three piece. Mary Lattimore and Ex Specter open at 7 p.m. at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.


click to enlarge oh_sees.jpg

Thee Oh Sees
Sat. Nov. 5 | Because of Guided By Voices' concurrent visit, Thee Oh Sees are only the second most prolific act in town this week. John Dwyer's thumb-busting San Fran band naturally has two 2016 releases, A Weird Exits (Castle Face) and An Odd Entrances (due Nov. 18). Amplified Heat and Bottomfeeders open at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.


click to enlarge guided_by_voices.jpg

Guided By Voices with Surfer Blood
Sun. Nov. 6 | Robert Pollard has made solo albums with collaborators that could be Guided By Voices records. He played every instrument on April's self-released Please Be Honest — the 23rd-ish GBV album, neck-and-neck with his 22 solo LPs and countless side-projects — and then welcomed back former guitarist Doug Gillard. Go figure. Surfer Blood opens at 8 p.m. at Republic.


