November 14, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 15-21, 2016) 

The Asylum Chorus EP release
Thu. Nov. 17 | The eight-piece vocal ensemble takes cues from gospel choirs and fiery soul ensembles. The group celebrates the release of its latest EP Take a Piece at 7 p.m. at The Maison. The band also performs at 2 p.m. Nov 19 at Louisiana Music Factory and a more than four-hour marathon show beginning 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at The Spotted Cat.

I Love the 90s
Fri. Nov. 18 | Retro nights reviving music of the 1990s can't be too far away. This tour features rap and hip-hop stars from the era: Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd and Rob Base. At 8 p.m. at UNO Lakefront Arena.

