Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 22-28, 2016) 

Holy Wave
Tue. Nov. 22 | Valedictorians of Austin, Texas' Reverb Appreciation Society, Holy Wave dry off ever so slightly on third LP Freaks of Nurture, a Kinksian swirl of paisley Brit-rock and pupil-enlarging AM pop. Isidro featuring Cloak & Dagger, Danny and Protective Styles open at 10 p.m. at Siberia.
The Mike Dillon Band
Thu. Nov. 24 | Following 2016's Functioning Broke (a percussion-only tribute to Elliott Smith and Martin Denny) and Dogs (the debut with his supergroup Nolatet), percussionist and vibraphonist Mike Dillon readies the release of Life Is Not a Football. The maestro/madman is joined by guitarist Cliff Hines and bassist Nathan Lambertson at 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.
The Last Waltz
Fri. Nov. 25 | Martin Scorsese's definitive rockumentary about The Band gets a 40-year fete by dozens of New Orleans soon-to-be-bandmates, including members of Bonerama, The Radiators, Papa Mali, Honey Island Swamp Band and more. Proceeds benefit New Orleans Musicians' Clinic. At 7 p.m. at The Joy Theater.
Mia X with Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Sat. Nov. 26 | The "first lady" of Master P's No Limit Records, which released her late '90s gold records Unlady Like and Mama Drama, also is an advocate for New Orleans rap's place on the city's cultural map. Here, the MC links the shared heritage of brass and jazz music with her groundbreaking rap, at midnight at Preservation Hall.