Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016) 

Lauryn Hill

Thu. Dec. 1 | Riffing off her ageless opening-and-closing statement The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) and the inaugural Diaspora Calling! music festival (held in Brooklyn in April), this "MLH Caravan" national tour features Lauryn Hill leading a parade of special guests in a show of African and American unity. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

Maxwell with Mary J. Blige

Thu. Dec. 1 | Paired on tour for the first time, the "King + Queen of Hearts" dealt two of the strongest R&B releases of 2016: Maxwell's blackSUMMERS'night (out in July on Columbia) and Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman (forthcoming on Capitol). Ro James opens at 6 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.

John Prine and Shovels & Rope

Fri. Dec. 2 | If there ever was a better time to "blow up the TV" and live the "Spanish Pipedream," John Prine isn't ready just yet. The witty, tender 70-year-old singer-songwriter recently released an album of duets, For Better, Or Worse, and he returns to New Orleans with acclaimed duo Shovels & Rope, fresh from the release of Little Seeds. At 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Fri.-Sat. Dec. 2-3 | A highlight among the opening performances at the new musical playground in Bywater, the Cajun rock 'n' rollers are joined by Rickie Lee Jones, Langhorne Slim and The Pogues' Spider Stacy for two shows inside the avant-garde musical structures at The Music Box Village. At 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.