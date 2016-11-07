Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 07, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live music in New Orleans this week (Nov. 8-14, 2016) 

click to enlarge mru.jpg

Mr. Universe album release
Fri. Nov. 11 | Adam Campagna's Everything's Good/It's Not Working (Moderate Fidelity), the New Orleans musician's debut as singer-songwriting alter ego Mr. Universe, is powered by a warm, Muzak-y Roland Rhythm 77 drum machine, pushing along his golden AM radio- and country-influenced bedroom power-pop. Singer-songwriters Kristin Diable and Guts Club open at 9 p.m. at Sidney's Saloon.

click to enlarge yeasayer_nocito4.jpg

Yeasayer
Sun. Nov. 13 | After proving it could write an indelible anthem — 2007 bow "2080" — Yeasayer seems to have spent the rest of its career proving it could screw one up. This is, in a strange way, just as big of a compliment: Amen & Goodbye (Mute), like Future World and Odd Blood before it, refuses to toe any one straight line. Lydia Ainsworth opens at 9 p.m. at Republic.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEFANO MASSELLI
  • Photo by Stefano Masselli

Peter Hook and the Light
Mon. Nov. 14 | Peter Hook has assumed responsibility as the self-appointed historian for legacy bands Joy Division and New Order, bringing the post-punk and New Wave classics out of the shrines and back into the clubs. Here he performs the entirety of the Substance compilations, which might be gimmicky if not for the presence of the bassist who defines them. At 8 p.m. at Republic.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Mr. Universe @ Sidney’s Saloon
    1200 St. Bernard Ave. http://www.sidneyssaloon.com

    • Fri., Nov. 11

  • Gambit Pick
    Yeasayer, Lydia Ainsworth @ Republic New Orleans
    828 S. Peters St. http://www.republicnola.com

    • Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Peter Hook & the Light @ Republic New Orleans
    828 S. Peters St. http://www.republicnola.com

    • Mon., Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation