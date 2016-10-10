Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016

Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 11-17, 2016) 

click to enlarge carl_broemel.png

Carl Broemel
Fri. Oct. 14 | After collaborations on tour, at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and inside Preservation Hall, My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel practically is a satellite member of the Pres Hall Jazz Band. He returns to the Hall with a beautifully understated new solo album, 4th of July (Thirty Tigers), in tow. Daniel Martin Moore opens at 11:59 p.m.

click to enlarge barbara_lynn_20071213_170646.jpg

Ponderosa Stomp: Shake It or Break It
Fri.-Sun. Oct. 14-16 | The next full Ponderosa Stomp is in 2017, but this three-night series features early rock 'n' rollers including bluesman Leo "Bud" Welch and The Fortifiers, Barbara Lynn, Roy Head, Lil' Buck and the Buckaroos, Daddy Long Legs and others. At Ace Hotel New Orleans.

click to enlarge tedo_stone_by_ethan_payne.jpg

"Cosmicana"
Sat. Oct. 15 | Atlanta's Tedo Stone and Nashville's Great Peacock top a day-long bill of promising new Southern troubadours shaping Americana's latest incarnation. There are two stages and food trucks, with New Orleans latest alt-upstarts Cactus Thief, Cherie Louise, Motel Radio and McGregor rounding out the lineup. At 5 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHAD BATKA
  • Photo by Chad Batka

Elvis Costello with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Sat. Oct. 15 | His friend Allen Toussaint is gone, but that hasn't stopped Elvis Costello from paying respects to his hometown. The rock icon graced Preservation Hall's Midnight Preserves series in April, and he's joined by the Pres Hall Jazz Band for this storytelling "Detour" performance. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

Tags: , , ,

