Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 11-17, 2016) 

Carl Broemel

Fri. Oct. 14 | After collaborations on tour, at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and inside Preservation Hall, My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel practically is a satellite member of the Pres Hall Jazz Band. He returns to the Hall with a beautifully understated new solo album, 4th of July (Thirty Tigers), in tow. Daniel Martin Moore opens at 11:59 p.m.

Ponderosa Stomp: Shake It or Break It

Fri.-Sun. Oct. 14-16 | The next full Ponderosa Stomp is in 2017, but this three-night series features early rock 'n' rollers including bluesman Leo "Bud" Welch and The Fortifiers, Barbara Lynn, Roy Head, Lil' Buck and the Buckaroos, Daddy Long Legs and others. At Ace Hotel New Orleans.

"Cosmicana"

Sat. Oct. 15 | Atlanta's Tedo Stone and Nashville's Great Peacock top a day-long bill of promising new Southern troubadours shaping Americana's latest incarnation. There are two stages and food trucks, with New Orleans latest alt-upstarts Cactus Thief, Cherie Louise, Motel Radio and McGregor rounding out the lineup. At 5 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge Photo by Chad Batka

Elvis Costello with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sat. Oct. 15 | His friend Allen Toussaint is gone, but that hasn't stopped Elvis Costello from paying respects to his hometown. The rock icon graced Preservation Hall's Midnight Preserves series in April, and he's joined by the Pres Hall Jazz Band for this storytelling "Detour" performance. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.