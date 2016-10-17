Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 17, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 18-24, 2016) 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SAM ERICKSON
  • Photo by Sam Erickson

Robert Randolph& the Family Band
Wed. Oct. 19 | Though guitarist Robert Randolph and his family took up the musical tradition of sacred steel in their native northern New Jersey, the band's mix of funk, rock, soul and R&B has remained popular everywhere from jam band circuits to New York Knicks games. At 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMILY QUIRK
  • Photo by Emily Quirk

Community Records Fest
Sat. Oct 22 | The New Orleans-based DIY label celebrates its ninth year, swapping its annual Block Party for a massive concert highlighting the label roster, including Gland (pictured), Sexy Dex & the Fresh, All People, Pope and Boyfriend Material, among others. There also is an all-ages pre-festival show Friday, Oct. 21 at Hey! Cafe with Stuck Lucky, Pudge, Zach Quinn and Tare. At 4:30 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KINGYELLA HAWKINS
  • Photo by Christopher KingYella Hawkins

Legends of Southern Hip Hop
Sat. Oct. 22 | The UNO Lakefront Arena continues its series of lifetime-achievement bookings with this united-nation summit of Mason-Dixon defenders. Mystikal and Juvenile are your hosts; Bun B takes Texas, Trick Daddy has Florida, 8Ball & MJG rep Tennessee and Pastor Troy draws Georgia. At 8 p.m.

click to enlarge anthony_hamilton.jpg

Anthony Hamilton
Sun. Oct. 23 | The preferred R&B surrogate of numerous rap acts (from Nappy Roots to Big K.R.I.T.) and film soundtracks (American Gangster, Django Unchained), Anthony Hamilton returned in March with What I'm Feelin' (RCA), his seventh LP and first original full-length in nearly five years. Lalah Hathaway and Eric Benet open at 7:30 p.m. at Lakefront Arena.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Robert Randolph & the Family Band @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Community Records Fest feat. Gland, Pope, A Living Soundtrack, Sexy Dex & the Fresh, Slingshot Dakota, Ratboys, Football Etc. @ One Eyed Jacks
    615 Toulouse St. http://www.oneeyedjacks.net

    • Sat., Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Legends of Southern Hip-Hop feat. Mystikal, Juvenile @ UNO Lakefront Arena
    6801 Franklin Ave. http://www.arena.uno.edu

    • Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Gambit Pick
    Anthony Hamilton @ UNO Lakefront Arena
    6801 Franklin Ave. http://www.arena.uno.edu

    • Sun., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation