Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 18-24, 2016) 

click to enlarge Photo by Sam Erickson

Robert Randolph& the Family Band

Wed. Oct. 19 | Though guitarist Robert Randolph and his family took up the musical tradition of sacred steel in their native northern New Jersey, the band's mix of funk, rock, soul and R&B has remained popular everywhere from jam band circuits to New York Knicks games. At 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

click to enlarge Photo by Emily Quirk

Community Records Fest

Sat. Oct 22 | The New Orleans-based DIY label celebrates its ninth year, swapping its annual Block Party for a massive concert highlighting the label roster, including Gland (pictured), Sexy Dex & the Fresh, All People, Pope and Boyfriend Material, among others. There also is an all-ages pre-festival show Friday, Oct. 21 at Hey! Cafe with Stuck Lucky, Pudge, Zach Quinn and Tare. At 4:30 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

click to enlarge Photo by Christopher KingYella Hawkins

Legends of Southern Hip Hop

Sat. Oct. 22 | The UNO Lakefront Arena continues its series of lifetime-achievement bookings with this united-nation summit of Mason-Dixon defenders. Mystikal and Juvenile are your hosts; Bun B takes Texas, Trick Daddy has Florida, 8Ball & MJG rep Tennessee and Pastor Troy draws Georgia. At 8 p.m.

click to enlarge

Anthony Hamilton

Sun. Oct. 23 | The preferred R&B surrogate of numerous rap acts (from Nappy Roots to Big K.R.I.T.) and film soundtracks (American Gangster, Django Unchained), Anthony Hamilton returned in March with What I'm Feelin' (RCA), his seventh LP and first original full-length in nearly five years. Lalah Hathaway and Eric Benet open at 7:30 p.m. at Lakefront Arena.