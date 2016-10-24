Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 25-31, 2016) 

click to enlarge theheadandtheheartpress.jpg

The Head and the Heart
Wed. Oct. 26 | The former Seattle buskers are in the midst of a breakout 2016: parodying a bratty upstart band on Cameron Crowe's Showtime pilot Roadies and issuing the major-label debut Signs of Light (Warner Bros.). Declan McKenna opens at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VIVIAN JOHNSON
  • Photo by Vivian Johnson

The Jayhawks
Fri. Oct. 28 | The band's ninth album, April's Paging Mr. Proust, is the second following a mid-2000s reunion and a winding path from the band's alt-country roots into confidently colorful songwriting. Walls of sound and heavenly harmonies on "Quiet Corners and Empty Spaces" glimpse the band as a Peter Buck-produced electric light orchestra. At 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

click to enlarge questlove.jpg

DJ ?uestlove with DJ Soul Sister
Sat. Oct. 29 | For The Roots' drummer and The Tonight Show bandleader's 45th birthday in January, his Okayplayer TV channel animated a story about (among other things) getting pool-sharked by Prince. This wee-hours Voodoo after-party will be like that, minus the cartoons, plus dancing. DJ Soul Sister opens at 1 a.m. at Tipitina's.

New Orleans Community Print Shop Halloween cover show
Sat. Oct. 29 | For the print shop's annual benefit, bands assemble for one-night only tongue-in-cheek performances as The Get Up Kids, Linkin Park, Rudimentary Peni, Alice Cooper, King Crimson, The Offspring, Strawberry Switchblade, Suicide and Death From Above 1979. At 8 p.m. at AllWays Lounge.

