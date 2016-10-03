Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016

Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 4-10, 2016) 

Schoolboy Q, Judy Kuhn, Max & the Martians, Kenny Rogers

schoolboy_q.jpg

Schoolboy Q
Tue. Oct. 4 | Hot on the heels of YG, Schoolboy Q marks a second coming of Compton's next-generation MCs at the House of Blues. Q's Blank Face LP (Top Dawg/Interscope) is a rare beast and triple threat, the year's hardest, catchiest and weirdest hip-hop album. Joey Bada$$ opens at 8 p.m.

click to enlarge judy_kuhn_dress-6516_new.jpg

Judy Kuhn
Thu. Oct. 6 | The singer starred as Cosette in the original American production of Les Miserables, sang the voice of Pocahontas in the animated Disney film and returns to Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof in November. She's accompanied by Seth Rudetsky on piano at 7:30 p.m. at NOCCA.

click to enlarge max.jpg

Max & the Martians album release
Thu. Oct. 6 | On his debut, New Orleans songwriter and side player Max Bien-Kahn bucks up his broken-hearted country bummers with three-part doo-wop harmonies and a honky-tonking ensemble, all channeling a dusty, back-of-the-bar vibe. Video Age and Esther Rose open at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

click to enlarge kenny_rogers_cc_by_piper_ferguson_.jpg

Kenny Rogers
Sat. Oct. 8 | Billed "The Gambler's Last Deal," this hat-tip by Kenny Rogers marks the last American date on the country legend's final spin of the globe. Buy him a rose. Linda Davis opens at 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

