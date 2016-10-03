Live music in New Orleans this week (Oct. 4-10, 2016) 

Schoolboy Q

Tue. Oct. 4 | Hot on the heels of YG, Schoolboy Q marks a second coming of Compton's next-generation MCs at the House of Blues. Q's Blank Face LP (Top Dawg/Interscope) is a rare beast and triple threat, the year's hardest, catchiest and weirdest hip-hop album. Joey Bada$$ opens at 8 p.m.

click to enlarge

Judy Kuhn

Thu. Oct. 6 | The singer starred as Cosette in the original American production of Les Miserables, sang the voice of Pocahontas in the animated Disney film and returns to Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof in November. She's accompanied by Seth Rudetsky on piano at 7:30 p.m. at NOCCA.

click to enlarge

Max & the Martians album release

Thu. Oct. 6 | On his debut, New Orleans songwriter and side player Max Bien-Kahn bucks up his broken-hearted country bummers with three-part doo-wop harmonies and a honky-tonking ensemble, all channeling a dusty, back-of-the-bar vibe. Video Age and Esther Rose open at 10 p.m. at Siberia.

<a href="http://maxandthemartians.bandcamp.com/album/max-and-the-martians">Max and the Martians by Max and the Martians</a>

click to enlarge

Kenny Rogers

Sat. Oct. 8 | Billed "The Gambler's Last Deal," this hat-tip by Kenny Rogers marks the last American date on the country legend's final spin of the globe. Buy him a rose. Linda Davis opens at 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.