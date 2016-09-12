Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 13-19, 2016) 

Dinosaur Jr.
Wed. Sept. 14 | Dinosaur Jr. has been back together almost as long as it was first together: two dozen-year fertile periods interrupted by temporary extinction. The Massachusetts rock pillars hammer home their worth on Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not (Jagjaguwar). Elisa Ambrogio opens at 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.
Motel Radio
Fri. Sept. 16 | The local mellow-rocking indie-pop outfit just released the six-song EP Desert Surf Films. McGregor and Cactus Thief open at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Twin Peaks
Fri. Sept. 16 | Pulling from forgotten pub rock and classic power-pop, Twin Peaks' 2016 album Down in Heaven is what happens when the fuzziest of static-clinging lo-fi garage bands gets a modest studio budget for its no-filler rock 'n' roll with perfect pop hooks. White Reaper and Modern Vices open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Lianne La Havas
Sat. Sept. 17 | On Blood, the Grammy-nominated 2015 album from Lianne La Havas, the English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist layers her neo-, neo-soul with delicate fingerpickings channeling jazz and bossa nova, warped with heavy bass and cosmic doo wop. Tank & the Bangas opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.
Titus Andronicus
Sun. Sept. 18 | Jersey boys Titus Andronicus stormed Gasa Gasa six months ago with The Hold Steady's Craig Finn emceeing their entrance. This time, they have the spotlight to themselves — all the better to illuminate 2015 punk opera The Most Lamentable Tragedy (Merge). A Giant Dog opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Wolves in the Throne Room
Mon. Sept. 19 | Earlier this year, the reclusive, terrestrial-worshipping northwestern black metal band reissued its landmark 2006 debut full-length album Diadem of 12 Stars, an hour of overwhelming extremes and dark ambience. Cloud Rat and Thou open at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.