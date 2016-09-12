Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 13-19, 2016) 

click to enlarge Photo by Levi Walton

Dinosaur Jr.

Wed. Sept. 14 | Dinosaur Jr. has been back together almost as long as it was first together: two dozen-year fertile periods interrupted by temporary extinction. The Massachusetts rock pillars hammer home their worth on Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not (Jagjaguwar). Elisa Ambrogio opens at 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

click to enlarge Photo by Ron Richard

Motel Radio

Fri. Sept. 16 | The local mellow-rocking indie-pop outfit just released the six-song EP Desert Surf Films. McGregor and Cactus Thief open at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

click to enlarge Photo by Danielt Opete

Twin Peaks

Fri. Sept. 16 | Pulling from forgotten pub rock and classic power-pop, Twin Peaks' 2016 album Down in Heaven is what happens when the fuzziest of static-clinging lo-fi garage bands gets a modest studio budget for its no-filler rock 'n' roll with perfect pop hooks. White Reaper and Modern Vices open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge Photo by John Paul Pietrus

Lianne La Havas

Sat. Sept. 17 | On Blood, the Grammy-nominated 2015 album from Lianne La Havas, the English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist layers her neo-, neo-soul with delicate fingerpickings channeling jazz and bossa nova, warped with heavy bass and cosmic doo wop. Tank & the Bangas opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Greeley

Titus Andronicus

Sun. Sept. 18 | Jersey boys Titus Andronicus stormed Gasa Gasa six months ago with The Hold Steady's Craig Finn emceeing their entrance. This time, they have the spotlight to themselves — all the better to illuminate 2015 punk opera The Most Lamentable Tragedy (Merge). A Giant Dog opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge Photo by Afton Larsen

Wolves in the Throne Room

Mon. Sept. 19 | Earlier this year, the reclusive, terrestrial-worshipping northwestern black metal band reissued its landmark 2006 debut full-length album Diadem of 12 Stars, an hour of overwhelming extremes and dark ambience. Cloud Rat and Thou open at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.