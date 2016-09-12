Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 12, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 13-19, 2016) 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LEVI WALTON
  • Photo by Levi Walton

Dinosaur Jr.
Wed. Sept. 14 | Dinosaur Jr. has been back together almost as long as it was first together: two dozen-year fertile periods interrupted by temporary extinction. The Massachusetts rock pillars hammer home their worth on Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not (Jagjaguwar). Elisa Ambrogio opens at 9 p.m. at Tipitina's.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RON RICHARD
  • Photo by Ron Richard

Motel Radio
Fri. Sept. 16 | The local mellow-rocking indie-pop outfit just released the six-song EP Desert Surf Films. McGregor and Cactus Thief open at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANIELT OPETE
  • Photo by Danielt Opete

Twin Peaks
Fri. Sept. 16 | Pulling from forgotten pub rock and classic power-pop, Twin Peaks' 2016 album Down in Heaven is what happens when the fuzziest of static-clinging lo-fi garage bands gets a modest studio budget for its no-filler rock 'n' roll with perfect pop hooks. White Reaper and Modern Vices open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN PAUL PIETRUS
  • Photo by John Paul Pietrus

Lianne La Havas
Sat. Sept. 17 | On Blood, the Grammy-nominated 2015 album from Lianne La Havas, the English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist layers her neo-, neo-soul with delicate fingerpickings channeling jazz and bossa nova, warped with heavy bass and cosmic doo wop. Tank & the Bangas opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATTHEW GREELEY
  • Photo by Matthew Greeley

Titus Andronicus
Sun. Sept. 18 | Jersey boys Titus Andronicus stormed Gasa Gasa six months ago with The Hold Steady's Craig Finn emceeing their entrance. This time, they have the spotlight to themselves — all the better to illuminate 2015 punk opera The Most Lamentable Tragedy (Merge). A Giant Dog opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AFTON LARSEN
  • Photo by Afton Larsen

Wolves in the Throne Room
Mon. Sept. 19 | Earlier this year, the reclusive, terrestrial-worshipping northwestern black metal band reissued its landmark 2006 debut full-length album Diadem of 12 Stars, an hour of overwhelming extremes and dark ambience. Cloud Rat and Thou open at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    5 Seconds of Summer @ Smoothie King Center
    1501 Girod St. http://www.neworleansarena.com

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Gambit Pick
    Motel Radio (EP release) @ One Eyed Jacks
    615 Toulouse St. http://www.oneeyedjacks.net

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Twin Peaks, White Reaper, Modern Vices @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Lianne La Havas @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Titus Andronicus, A Giant Dog @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Sun., Sept. 18, 9 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation